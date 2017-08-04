A bullied kid had a rare escort to his first day of school: a group of bikers

Story highlights A group of 50 bikers escorted a sixth grader to his first day of school

Phil Mick told his mom kids hit him and called him names last year

(CNN) After months and months of being bullied in school, Phil Mick has a reason to smile: a new group of unlikely friends.

More than 50 bikers escorted the 11-year-old to his first day at DeKalb Middle School in Waterloo, Indiana. They wanted to show the world Phil had people in his corner.

His mom, Tammy Mick, said the bike ride was the first time she'd seen him smile in a long time. She said he was bullied at his elementary school for the last two years.

"They were calling him 'fat,' cussing at him, hitting him in private areas," Mick, 38, told CNN. "He told me one day he wanted to end his life."

But Phil's new friends were determined to make sure that didn't happen. They wanted this school year to be different.

