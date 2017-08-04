(CNN) It was the shot heard round the world. Some parts of the internet apparently just didn't hear it until two years later.

A man in Texas was hit in the face with a bullet from his own gun. The shot was initially aimed at an armadillo, before the bullet ricocheted off its hard shell and struck the shooter instead.

That happened in 2015, but for some inexplicable reason, the story started making the rounds again Thursday.

Men firing their guns in Texas are nothing new. But a badass bulletproof armadillo firing the bullet right back? Now that's the kind of gun show that goes viral.

And it did: Reuters and CBC both covered the accident when it happened over two years ago, and CBC's original tweet with the story has accumulated over 16,000 retweets since.

Texas man shoots armadillo, bullet ricochets back into his face http://t.co/c3RYPhIcbg pic.twitter.com/xlI6ZEFUmH — CBC News (@CBCNews) August 1, 2015

