Actor BD Wong hosts new HLN series, 'Something's Killing Me.'

On camera BD Wong is known as Whiterose on the TV hit crime drama "Mr. Robot" and starring as Dr. Henry Wu in the films "Jurassic Park," "Jurassic World" and the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Off the screen, Wong has won a Tony Award for his role in 'M. Butterfly.'
He's now the host of the new HLN series "Something's Killing Me" premiering Sunday, August 13 at 9PM ET/PT.
"I was attracted to this fascinating series on HLN because it's unlike anything else on television. It combines captivating life or death mysteries with a high standard of journalistic integrity. I'm really excited to be part of this new series...the stories are mind blowing!" said the actor.
Here are five things you MIGHT NOT KNOW about the new host.
1. Before he was famous, Wong made his film debut in the "Karate Kid Part II."
2. While the actor has appeared in numerous big screen productions, he's also lent his voice in a few big screen hits. Most notably, Wong did the voiceover for Captain Li Shang in Disney's "Mulan."
3. Wong was nominated for an Emmy for his role in the TV show "Mr. Robot."
4. Wong began his portrayal of Dr. George Huang on "Law and Order: SVU" during season two and became a regular during season four through season twelve.
5. While starring in 'M. Butterfly' on Broadway, Wong became the only actor to receive a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Clarence Derwent Award and Theatre World Award for the same role.