Actor BD Wong hosts new HLN series, 'Something's Killing Me.'

Host BD Wong of HLN's Something is Killing Me. Photo by John Nowak/HLN

(CNN)

On camera BD Wong is known as Whiterose on the TV hit crime drama "Mr. Robot" and starring as Dr. Henry Wu in the films "Jurassic Park," "Jurassic World" and the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Off the screen, Wong has won a Tony Award for his role in 'M. Butterfly.'

He's now the host of the new HLN series "Something's Killing Me" premiering Sunday, August 13 at 9PM ET/PT.

"I was attracted to this fascinating series on HLN because it's unlike anything else on television. It combines captivating life or death mysteries with a high standard of journalistic integrity. I'm really excited to be part of this new series...the stories are mind blowing!" said the actor.

