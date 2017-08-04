Sports greats wish the retiring Usain Bolt a fond farewell

Story highlights Bolt running 100m and 4x100m relay in London

He will retire after the IAAF World Championships

World stars say goodbye to the sprint star

(CNN) Usain Bolt is a man universally loved, admired for his historic achievements and his joie de vivre.

At the IAAF World Championships in London on Saturday, the 30-year-old Jamaican will run his final 100m race. Eight Olympic gold medals, 11 World Championships gold, the fastest man in history will leave with a lasting legacy.

As Bolt brings the curtain down on an incomparable career, we have collected fond farewells from fans and world stars who tell us why they admire the greatest sprinter in history.

To find out what former Germany captain Bastain Schweinsteiger, four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, four-time Formula One world champion Alain Prost and the Jamaican's compatriot and team-mate Yohan Blake had to say, watch the video at the top of this page.