Usain Bolt in numbers -- Why the Jamaican is the greatest

(CNN) A glorious sporting career is coming to an end. Usain Bolt, an eight-time Olympic champion, the fastest man in history, will retire after the IAAF World Championships in London, which run from August 4- 13.

He is a sprinter who has broken records and left a legacy. We look into the numbers which make the 30-year-old Jamaican the greatest sprinter to have lived.

All four of the fastest 100m times in history belong to Bolt. Known in his early years as a prodigiously talented 200m runner, he burst onto the 100m scene by breaking the world record in New York (9.72) in 2008. Eleven weeks later, in Beijing, he improved on his time, clocking 9.69 as he claimed his first Olympic title.

He has dipped under 10 seconds in the sport's blue riband event 50 times -- putting him fourth on the sub-10 seconds all-time list. But Bolt, who last lost in 2013, is a man who peaks for championships. Three of his quickest times have been achieved on his way to winning either Olympic or world gold.

His times have been in decline over the years and the days of him breaking world records are clearly over. The gold-medal winning times aren't what they used to be -- from 9.58 in Berlin to 9.81 in Rio last year.

