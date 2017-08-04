Can Neymar provide a financial return on PSG's investment?

Story highlights Neymar deal likely to exceed to half a billion dollars

Brazilian will "make project even stronger," says PSG president

(CNN) Neymar insists his record-breaking $261 million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain "isn't about the money," but the subject won't go away.

The Brazilian forward's five-year contact is reportedly worth approximately $45 million a year before tax, making him the highest-paid player in the history of his sport.

Combined with his record transfer fee, it would mean PSG's total outlay, including wages and agent fees, is likely to exceed half a billion dollars over the five-year contract.

So how can the French club afford it and satisfy the UEFA's mandatory Financial Fair Play regulations? And can Neymar provide a financial return on the club's investment?

"When you consider Neymar as a brand, maybe it won't seem so expensive. I'm sure we'll make more money than we've paid," Qatari billionaire Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG club president, said at the press conference Friday when Neymar was unveiled.