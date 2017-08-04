Breaking News

Can Neymar provide a financial return on PSG's investment?

Updated 2:45 PM ET, Fri August 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

After telling Barcelona &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/02/football/neymar-psg-barcelona-transfer-world-record/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he wanted to leave the club,&lt;/a&gt; Brazilian football star Neymar is heading to Paris Saint-Germain. PSG has activated his $263 million buyout clause, which is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/03/football/neymar-barcelona-psg-transfer/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a world-record fee&lt;/a&gt; for a player transfer.
Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
After telling Barcelona he wanted to leave the club, Brazilian football star Neymar is heading to Paris Saint-Germain. PSG has activated his $263 million buyout clause, which is a world-record fee for a player transfer.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
Neymar fends off Japan&#39;s Takuya Okamoto during the U-17 World Cup in October 2009. Earlier that year, Neymar made his professional debut for Brazilian club Santos -- the same club that once fielded the legendary Pele.
Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
Neymar fends off Japan's Takuya Okamoto during the U-17 World Cup in October 2009. Earlier that year, Neymar made his professional debut for Brazilian club Santos -- the same club that once fielded the legendary Pele.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
Neymar makes a heart gesture after scoring a goal for Santos in August 2010. That season, he scored 42 goals in all club competitions.
Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
Neymar makes a heart gesture after scoring a goal for Santos in August 2010. That season, he scored 42 goals in all club competitions.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
Neymar celebrates after Santos won the Copa Libertadores in June 2011. It was the first time since 1963 that Santos had won the top club competition in South America.
Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
Neymar celebrates after Santos won the Copa Libertadores in June 2011. It was the first time since 1963 that Santos had won the top club competition in South America.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
Neymar battles Argentina&#39;s Lionel Messi during an international friendly in June 2012. The two would later become teammates at Barcelona.
Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
Neymar battles Argentina's Lionel Messi during an international friendly in June 2012. The two would later become teammates at Barcelona.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
Neymar holds his son, Davi Lucca, at a Santos match in May 2013.
Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
Neymar holds his son, Davi Lucca, at a Santos match in May 2013.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
In June 2013, Neymar was unveiled as Barcelona&#39;s new star signing.
Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
In June 2013, Neymar was unveiled as Barcelona's new star signing.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
Brazil was the host of the 2014 World Cup, but the tournament ended painfully for Neymar. He suffered a fractured vertebra in the quarterfinal victory against Colombia, and the Brazilians were trounced by Germany in the semifinals.
Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
Brazil was the host of the 2014 World Cup, but the tournament ended painfully for Neymar. He suffered a fractured vertebra in the quarterfinal victory against Colombia, and the Brazilians were trounced by Germany in the semifinals.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
Neymar lifts the trophy after Barcelona won the Champions League in June 2015. It completed a historic treble for the Spanish club, which also won the league and the Copa del Rey that season.
Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
Neymar lifts the trophy after Barcelona won the Champions League in June 2015. It completed a historic treble for the Spanish club, which also won the league and the Copa del Rey that season.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
From left, Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez pose for a photo after Barcelona won the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2015. The three attacking players have been an imposing force together.
Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
From left, Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez pose for a photo after Barcelona won the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2015. The three attacking players have been an imposing force together.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Neymar competes with Germany&#39;s Sven Bender during the 2016 Olympic final in Rio de Janeiro. Neymar&#39;s goal in the penalty shootout clinched the gold medal for Brazil.
Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
Neymar competes with Germany's Sven Bender during the 2016 Olympic final in Rio de Janeiro. Neymar's goal in the penalty shootout clinched the gold medal for Brazil.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
Neymar and his Brazilian teammates show off their Olympic gold medals.
Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
Neymar and his Brazilian teammates show off their Olympic gold medals.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
Neymar celebrates a goal against Colombia during a World Cup qualifier in September 2016. He has scored more than 50 goals for his country&#39;s senior team.
Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
Neymar celebrates a goal against Colombia during a World Cup qualifier in September 2016. He has scored more than 50 goals for his country's senior team.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
Since arriving to Barcelona in 2013, Neymar has helped the club win the Champions League, two league titles and three Copa del Reys. He has scored more than 100 goals.
Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
Since arriving to Barcelona in 2013, Neymar has helped the club win the Champions League, two league titles and three Copa del Reys. He has scored more than 100 goals.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
Neymar tries an overhead kick during a Spanish league match against Villarreal in May.
Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
Neymar tries an overhead kick during a Spanish league match against Villarreal in May.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Neymar sits next to another world-famous athlete -- Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton -- while attending Game 2 of the NBA Finals in June.
Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
Neymar sits next to another world-famous athlete -- Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton -- while attending Game 2 of the NBA Finals in June.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
A boy wearing Neymar&#39;s jersey walks past a new Barcelona poster -- without Neymar -- as it is put up outside the Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday, August 2.
Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
A boy wearing Neymar's jersey walks past a new Barcelona poster -- without Neymar -- as it is put up outside the Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday, August 2.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
Neymar greets the press in Paris after &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/08/04/football/neymar-paris-saint-germain/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a news conference with his new club&lt;/a&gt; on Friday, August 4. He said the decision to join PSG came from the heart and his desire for a bigger challenge.
Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
Neymar greets the press in Paris after a news conference with his new club on Friday, August 4. He said the decision to join PSG came from the heart and his desire for a bigger challenge.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
01 Neymar life and career gal 02 Neymar life and career gal 03 Neymar life and career gal 04 Neymar life and career gal 05 Neymar life and career gal 06 Neymar life and career gal 07 Neymar life and career gal 08 Neymar life and career gal 09 Neymar life and career gal 10 Neymar life and career gal 12 Neymar life and career gal 13 Neymar life and career gal 11 Neymar life and career gal RESTRICTED15 Neymar life and career gal 14 Neymar life and career gal 16 Neymar life and career gal 17 Neymar life and career gal 01 Neymar PSG 0804

Story highlights

  • Neymar deal likely to exceed to half a billion dollars
  • Brazilian will "make project even stronger," says PSG president

(CNN)Neymar insists his record-breaking $261 million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain "isn't about the money," but the subject won't go away.

The Brazilian forward's five-year contact is reportedly worth approximately $45 million a year before tax, making him the highest-paid player in the history of his sport.
Combined with his record transfer fee, it would mean PSG's total outlay, including wages and agent fees, is likely to exceed half a billion dollars over the five-year contract.
    So how can the French club afford it and satisfy the UEFA's mandatory Financial Fair Play regulations? And can Neymar provide a financial return on the club's investment?
    "When you consider Neymar as a brand, maybe it won't seem so expensive. I'm sure we'll make more money than we've paid," Qatari billionaire Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG club president, said at the press conference Friday when Neymar was unveiled.
    Read More
    "Before Neymar signed the club was worth €1 billion ($1.17 billion). Now it is worth €1.5 billion ($1.76 billion). The best player in the world is here. With him our project will grow even stronger and the league will become more interesting to everyone."
    Neymar&#39;s perfect player: Who does he choose?
    neymar ultimate footballer ronaldo ronaldinho romario andres iniesta dani alves intv_00000704

      JUST WATCHED

      Neymar's perfect player: Who does he choose?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Neymar's perfect player: Who does he choose? 01:40
    Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, who signed Paul Pogba for more than $100 million last summer, believes the deal represents good value.
    "For £200m, I don't think [Neymar] is expensive," Mourinho told reporters earlier this week.
    "Neymar is one of the best players in the world, commercially he is very strong and for sure PSG thought about it."

    Financial Fair Play

    Under the terms of Financial Fair Play, introduced by UEFA seven years ago to slow the game's spending, players wages can't constitute more than 70% of a club's income and losses can't exceed €30 million ($35 million) over a three-year period.
    PSG brought in an estimated $618m in 2016/17 -- of which over $350m was from commercial sources -- according to KPMG's Football Benchmark.
    The Neymar fee alone comes to over 42% of the club's entire income last season -- leaving aside his wages of more than half-a-million dollars per week.
    Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has criticized the deal, calling it "beyond calculation and beyond rationality" and telling reporters on Thursday that new ownership structures have "completely changed the whole landscape of football in the last 15 years."
    But Al-Khelaifi believes there will be "no problem" meeting UEFA's regulations.
    "We've been very transparent from day one about Financial Fair Play," said Al-Khelaifi, countering La Liga's initial stance that the deal had contravened laws. "There's no problem with that; we have a team working day and night."
    "For anyone worrying about FFP, I say: go and have a coffee."
    READ: Leaving Barcelona 'one of the toughest' decisions of my life
    barcelona fans on neymar_00014011.jpg
    barcelona fans on neymar_00014011

      JUST WATCHED

      Barcelona fans react to Neymar transfer

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Barcelona fans react to Neymar transfer 02:06

    'The billion-dollar question'

    How PSG can afford the deal is the "billion-dollar question," says sports lawyer Daniel Geey.
    "It could come within stadium and ticket revenues, mainly broadcasting monies, winning competitions and the commercial revenues -- the boot deals and the brands that want to be associated with the player and the club," Geey told CNN, Thursday.
    The club is unlikely to recoup its transfer outlay through extra season tickets and shirt sales alone.
    PSG's average attendance in Ligue 1 last season was 45,317, just 2,612 shy of the Parc des Prince stadium's capacity.
    Neymar's allure might well fill the remaining seats but -- based on season ticket prices ranging from around $450 to $2,750 -- match day income won't come close to covering the costs.
    Neymar shirts may fly off the shelves but, on top of an agreed annual fee, clubs typically only receive a small percentage of manufacturer's profit margin per shirt sale, Independent.co.uk reported.
    Besides his contribution in the pursuit of trophies, Neymar's worth is more likely to derive from his immense marketability.
    According to the Forbes Rich List, the 25-year-old was the only footballer to earn more from his off-field endorsements than his playing contract during his time at Barcelona.
    Neymar sponsors include Nike, Gillette, Panasonic and Beats by Dre, netting him $22 million last season alone.
    Is Neymar worth the money? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page
    Visit CNN.com/sport/ for more news and features
    If PSG can increase revenues through long-awaited Champions League success, secure more lucrative television deals and a percentage of the player's image rights, the deal might not be as unfeasible as it first appears.