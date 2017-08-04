Story highlights Former Mexican President Vincente Fox let one of his infamous f-bombs slip on CNN's "New Day"

Fox: "Well, you can use my words. We'll never pay for that f---ing wall"

Washington (CNN) Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is not one to mince words, especially when it comes to criticizing President Donald Trump's pledge to make Mexico pay for a wall along the southern border.

It was clear Friday morning that Fox still feels as strongly as ever, as the former president let one of his infamous f-bombs slip on live air during an appearance on "New Day."

CNN's Alisyn Camerota was questioning Fox about current Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto's "diplomatic" tone when conversing with Trump in a leaked transcript of their January phone call.

"Do you think that the President of Mexico should have been more forceful in saying it's never going to happen?" Camerota asked.

"Well, you can use my words: We'll never pay for that f---ing wall," Fox said. "Why should Mexico pay for the wall? What's the reason?"