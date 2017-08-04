US military launches inquiry into torture allegations at Cameroon base

Story highlights The allegations were first made by Amnesty International in a report published in July

The group called on the US and the French government, which it says also used the base, to investigate

(CNN) The US military has started a formal inquiry into allegations that US-backed Cameroonian troops tortured suspected terrorists at a base that was also frequently used by US military advisers.

Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, the head of US Africa Command, which oversees all US troops in Africa, initiated the inquiry.

"I can confirm that at the request of the AFRICOM commander an inquiry is being conducting into the Cameroon torture allegations," US Army Major Audricia Harris told CNN Friday.

The allegations were first made by Amnesty International in a report published in July. Their report said dozens of suspected supporters of the terror group Boko Haram "were held incommunicado, tortured, and sometimes killed by Cameroonian security forces in facilities run by the military and intelligence services."

Amnesty alleges that Cameroon's Rapid Intervention Battalion, an elite army unit, was one of the units that engaged in torture, doing so at the military base known as Salak, near the northern city of Maroua.

