While Trump's away, 'much-needed' White House renovations begin

(CNN) President Donald Trump departs for a 17-day "working vacation" at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday, and while he's gone, the White House is getting some TLC.

Just like an episode of HGTV's "Fixer Upper," the minute Trump leaves, workers will begin around-the-clock renovations to the West Wing, including structural repairs to address a ceiling leak, HVAC work and repairs to the South Portico steps on the South Lawn. Additionally, renovations to the Navy Mess kitchen, the West Wing lower lobby, the IT system and generic cosmetic upgrades including fresh paint, carpet and curtains will be completed before his return later this month.

Some home improvement while @realDonaldTrump is away: signs of renovations getting started at the White House pic.twitter.com/egSuNCwrOi — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) August 4, 2017

A White House official confirms the East Wing will also undergo infrastructural improvements.

All of the upcoming improvements were approved during the Obama administration following an initial round of renovations.

Around the White House grounds, there were early signs of the upcoming work on Friday. A dozen PODS storage units lined the West Executive Drive between the White House and the Eisenhower Executive Office Buildinge -- starting Friday afternoon, since practically everything in the West Wing will be loaded into storage. A West Wing hallway normally filled with framed photographs of the administration was eerily empty, save for several nails in the wall. Boxes were set outside press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' office.

