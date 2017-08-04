Trump keeps social media on-message during Kelly's first week

Story highlights John Kelly took over Monday as the President's new chief of staff

Trump's tweets have been on-message this week

(CNN) Minutes after the clock struck 6 a.m. ET on Friday, President Donald Trump was up and tweeting. But he wasn't voicing displeasure with his own party, the Russia probe or 2016 campaign rival Hillary Clinton.

Instead, he had an economic message: "Toyota & Mazda to build a new $1.6B plant here in the U.S.A. and create 4K new American jobs. A great investment in American manufacturing!" he wrote.

"Consumer confidence is at a 16 year high....and for good reason. Much more regulation 'busting' to come. Working hard on tax cuts & reform!" he added minutes later.

While the @realDonaldTrump account offers a rare, unfiltered look into the mindset of the President, Trump's early-morning social media musings have at times derailed the White House's messaging push for the day -- and sometimes, the entire week.

Friday marks the end of John Kelly's first week as White House chief of staff. Sworn in Monday, the retired Marine Corps general faces the challenge of bringing order to an often chaotic White House. Part of the new structure means all White House staff now report directly to him.