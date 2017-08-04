Story highlights Senate will gavel into session every couple of days

Move will prevent recess appointments by President Trump

Washington (CNN) The Senate left for its August break on Thursday, but it won't technically be in recess. And that will stop President Donald Trump from filling executive branch spots without senators' OK.

Using a procedural tool often invoked by senators in the past, the Senate has set up a series pro forma sessions. Essentially, they'll gavel into session every few days -- perhaps even for just minutes at a time -- through Labor Day to keep the lights on.

Concerns arose last month that the President might attempt to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions and appoint a replacement of his choosing while the upper chamber was out during the August recess.

The new attorney general would then be in charge of federal investigations into the 2016 presidential election and would have the power to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

"If that comes to pass, we will have a constitutional crisis on our hands. The Senate should remove even the possibility of it coming about," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday, while making the case for pro forma sessions. Democrats would have been able to filibuster a motion to adjourn, helping push the pro forma session arrangement.

