Even in retirement, Obama still responds to strangers' wedding invitations

(CNN) For many people, their wedding day is the best day of their lives. But for these Americans, the day they received a save-the-date response from Barack Obama may top the list.

The former president (well, actually his office) continues to respond to wedding invitations -- even though he's left the White House. Apparently mail forwarding is one government function that has avoided the DC gridlock.

Yes, it's only a form letter. But these recipients aren't going to let that dim their excitement.

Earlier this week, Brooke Allen tweeted a photo of a response her mother, Liz Whitlow, just received from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama to say congratulations on her wedding.

Soon, others started sharing photos of similar responses they received. It turns out Obama's office responded to wedding invitations throughout his eight years in office.

Read More