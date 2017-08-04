Democrats criticize the leaking of transcripts of Trump phone calls

Story highlights "Those transcripts should never have been released, but they're not surprising," Cardin said

The transcript of Trump's conversation with Mexico's leader was one of two phone calls revealed on Thursday

(CNN) A couple of Democrats are joining Republicans who criticized the leaking of transcripts of the conversations between President Donald Trump and world leaders.

"I don't think the transcripts should have been leaked," Sen. Ben Cardin told CNN's John Berman Friday on "New Day." "We've had reports on both ... the Australian call was well reported. So I don't think it was a surprise to read the transcripts."

"In regard to Mexico, there (were) new revelations," the Maryland lawmaker added. "Those transcripts should never have been released -- but they're not surprising."

According to a transcript published Thursday by The Washington Post, President Donald Trump boasted about his election victory, pressured his Mexican counterpart to remain quiet about a border wall and called New Hampshire a "drug-infested den" in a phone call with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

The transcript of Trump's conversation with Mexico's leader was one of two phone calls revealed on Thursday, which provide a rare glimpse into the private conversations of a new US president testing his negotiating powers on foreign counterparts.

