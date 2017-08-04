Kellyanne Conway says probe 'not about Russian interference'

(CNN) Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, expressed frustration with the Russia investigation and appeared to brush off a CNN report Thursday that special counsel Robert Mueller is exploring financial records related to the President and his associates' ties to Russia.

"These types of endeavors end up being fishing expeditions," Conway told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon."

Conway defended the President by recounting Trump's past remarks claiming he had no financial ties to Russia.

"He has no financial dealings with Russia whatsoever," Conway said. "He said the Miss Universe pageant, which is an annual event, happened to make its way to Russia eight or nine years ago. He was there for that, ... his sons have also repeated that the business has no financial dealings with Russia."

On reports that Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in the Russia investigation, Conway slammed the news as "unfortunate."

