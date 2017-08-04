Story highlights AG Sessions says DOJ is "reviewing policies affecting media subpoenas"

President Trump has repeatedly called for a crack down against leaks

Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions Friday detailed his plans to combat leaks of classified information, which have sparked the anger of President Donald Trump.

Sessions, in a brief speech at the Justice Department, said that he spoke to career employees and, "at their suggestion, one of the things we are doing is reviewing policies affecting media subpoenas."

He did not specify what that means in terms of prosecutions or actions against journalists.

"We respect the important role that the press plays and will give them respect, but it is not unlimited," Sessions said in prepared remarks. "They cannot place lives at risk with impunity. We must balance their role with protecting our national security and the lives of those who serve in our intelligence community, the armed forces, and all law-abiding Americans."

Sessions' announcement comes after a tense two weeks between the President and one of his earliest supporters. Trump openly blamed Sessions for his woes stemming from the Russia investigations, saying Sessions never should have recused himself from the federal probe.

