Fact-checking the GOP legal immigration bill

(CNN) A bill to slash legal immigration won President Donald Trump's support on the belief that it would help Americans making low wages.

CNN took a look at the claims made by Trump and the bill's authors.

Claim: Our immigration program is based mostly on family connections.

This is true. So far this year, about two-thirds of immigrants are given green cards because they have family members in the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Claim: Only one in 15 immigrants come to the US because of job skills.