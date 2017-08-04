Donald Trump is going on a 17-day vacation. Who cares? Except...

Breaking News

Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Updated 9:14 AM ET, Fri August 4, 2017

President Barack Obama prepares to putt as he plays golf with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak at the Marine Corps Base in Hawaii on Wednesday, December 24.
Here's a look at how Obama and other U.S. presidents have escaped from the pressure of the Oval Office.
Obama waits for lunch with daughters Malia, left, and Sasha at a Martha's Vineyard restaurant in August 2009.
President George W. Bush rides a bicycle at his ranch in Crawford, Texas, in August 2007.
President-elect Bill Clinton plays volleyball in November 1992 on a Pacific Coast beach.
President George H. W. Bush pauses to speak to the media while he plays golf in Kennebunkport, Maine, in August 1990.
President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan ride horses at their vacation home in Santa Barbara, California, in November 1982.
President-elect Jimmy Carter vacations at St. Simons, an island off the coast of Georgia, in November 1976 following his election victory.
President Gerald Ford opens a gift from his wife, Betty, during their usual Christmas holiday vacation spot in Vail, Colorado, in December 1974.
President Richard Nixon and his wife, Pat, walk along the beach in San Clemente, California, in 1971.
President Lyndon Johnson and his wife, Lady Bird, often vacationed at the LBJ Ranch in Johnson City, Texas.
President John F. Kennedy, far right, vacations with his family in this undated photo. From left is daughter Caroline, first lady Jacqueline and son John Jr.
President Dwight Eisenhower fishes the North Platte River in 1953 at the Swan Hereford Ranch in Colorado. Eisenhower also enjoyed golf trips to Augusta, Georgia.
President Harry Truman holds a news conference during a vacation in 1951.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt swims in Warm Springs, Georgia.
President Herbert Hoover and his wife, Lou Henry, sit on the porch of their Radipan Camp retreat, which is now part of the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. The president originally bought the land for the vacation spot in 1929.
President Calvin Coolidge poses in personalized chaps with his wife, Grace, at a party in South Dakota celebrating the Fourth of July and his 55th birthday in 1927.
President Warren Harding, right, goes camping with Firestone Tire Co. founder Harvey Firestone in 1921.
President William H. Taft, center, enjoys a round of golf at the Chevy Chase Country Club in Maryland in 1909.
President Theodore Roosevelt's Sagamore Hill home in Oyster Bay, New York, often served as his vacation retreat.
President Ulysses Grant enjoys the porch of his cottage by the sea in Elberon, New Jersey, in 1872.
President Abraham Lincoln's summer retreat was just a few miles from the White House, and he used to commute between the two on horseback. Now known as the Lincoln Cottage, it features a life-size statue of the 16th president.
President Thomas Jefferson liked to spend time at Monticello, his home in Virginia. In 1805, he spent nearly four months there while in office.
(CNN)President Donald Trump is set to depart the White House later today for a 17-day working vacation at his golf club in New Jersey.

Trump's vacation, as The Washington Post's Philip Bump notes, is twice as long as the vacation President Barack Obama took to Martha's Vineyard in his first year in office -- and will mean Trump has spent 53 "leisure" days through August 2017 as compared to 15 for Obama through August 2009.
Generally speaking, I think "the president is taking a too-long vacation" is a dumb storyline. Presidents -- of both parties -- deserve some down time. Whether they play golf or clear brush in their free time, it's fine with me! We all need a little break. And let's be honest: If I am always not so far from my phone (and work) on vacation, then you can sure as hell bet the president of the United States is staying dialed in too. It's not as though these presidents go to a remote island where there's no phone or Internet service.
That said, Trump asked for this criticism. He was relentless not only in his attacks on Obama's vacation habits but insistent that he wouldn't take any vacation if he was elected president.
    "Pres. Obama is about to embark on a 17 day vacation in his 'native' Hawaii, putting Secret Service away from families on Christmas. Aloha!," Trump tweeted in December 2013. "President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf!," he tweeted in October 2014.
    During the 2016 campaign, Trump repeatedly promised that he would refuse to take vacation in order to keep doing the work of the American public.
    "I would rarely leave the White House because there's so much work to be done," Trump said in July 2015. "I would not be a president who took vacations. I would not be a president that takes time off."
    "I'm going to be working for you," Trump said in August 2016. "I'm not going to have time to go play golf."
    This is what's commonly known as being super, super hypocritical -- not an uncommon look for politicians, but still worth calling out.
    The reason Trump made such a big deal about Obama's vacations -- and golf habits -- was because it worked for his own political interests at the time. The Republican base thought Obama was lazy, distracted and ineffective. That he took vacations -- and to liberal enclaves like Martha's Vineyard!!! -- played perfectly into that perception.
    For Trump, attacking Obama on vacationing was the equivalent of crushing a hanging curveball deep into the left field stands. It was there. So he swung at it. Hard. Again and again.
    Ditto Trump's campaign promise not to take vacations. He was running as the anti-Obama, the tough-talking, hard-deal-making business guy who knew how to run things -- not the professor-turned-community-organizer who thought more government was the answer to anything and everything.
    If Obama vacationed, Trump wouldn't. Period.
    Like many things Trump says, he didn't actually mean he wasn't going to take vacations. Just like he didn't actually mean he wasn't going to play golf. He believed it all at the time. But that time is not now.
    Because of Trump's hypocrisy on the whole vacation thing, we're not going to hear the last of the politics of vacation for, at least, four years. But, can we make both candidates for president the next time around sign some sort of pledge not to make an issue of the other one going on vacation?
    We all need it! This is something we should all be able to agree on! Bipartisanship!