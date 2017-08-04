Trump asserts support for McMaster

Story highlights The Army lieutenant general has faced backlash from various right-wing media outlets this week

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump issued a statement of support Friday evening for national security adviser H.R. McMaster, who has come under fire from conservative media outlets this week.

"General McMaster and I are working very well together," Trump said in a statement released by the White House. "He is a good man and very pro-Israel. I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country."

The Army lieutenant general has faced backlash from various right-wing media outlets for personnel moves at the White House.

Earlier this week, Ezra Cohen-Watnick was removed as the senior director of intelligence on the National Security Council, which some saw as part of an effort to rid the council of former national security adviser Michael Flynn's acolytes.

"Gen. McMaster is confident that Ezra will make many further significant contributions to national security in another position in the administration," a White House official said following the news of Cohen-Watnick's departure.