Alabama's Roy Moore, Mo Brooks blast super PAC ads

Story highlights Candidates are running for the Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions

The primary will be held August 15

Pelham, Alabama (CNN) Two candidates for Alabama's Senate seat railed against the involvement of a super PAC with ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the highly-contested race for Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former seat.

Speaking at a candidate forum held by the Shelby County Republican Party, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks both slammed ads pouring into the race from the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC.

The Senate Leadership Fund, founded by GOP operative Karl Rove and aligned with McConnell, has spent millions on ads supporting Sen. Luther Strange and opposing Brooks. The group released its first ad targeting Moore yesterday.

Moore, who has become a hero of the evangelical right for his opposition to gay marriage and refusal to remove a public display of the Ten Commandments from a state judicial building, called ads from the Senate Leadership Fund "scurrilous" and "vile" on Friday night.

"In this campaign, both myself and Congressman Brooks have been attacked by scurrilous, false, and deceiving and misleading ads out of Washington, DC, by a super PAC designed to keep people there they want to keep there," Moore said at a candidate forum held by the Shelby County Republican Party.

Read More