Why Trump vacation critics are dead wrong

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy . The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Within moments of Donald Trump announcing his 17-day vacation -- at his golf club in New Jersey -- which begins Friday, his detractors in the media, the political world and beyond, slammed him for this new Trump hypocrisy.

But Trump's critics have it all wrong.

So while Trump is clearly not deserving of a 17-day vacation only six months into his new job, we, the people, desperately need one! Typically presidents, like Lincoln, will visibly age while in office. In this case, Trump is doing a reverse-Lincoln: he is aging all of us. That is, all of us who are responsible for his dismal 33% approval rating.

Between his alarming policies, his alarming tweets and his alarming gaffes, he may actually be generating enough agita to shorten my life expectancy.

The Trump presidency reminds me of this season of "Game of Thrones," which has been trimmed from the typical 10 episodes to seven. As a result, more action than ever had to be crammed into a smaller period of time.

So let us hope that for the next 17 days, we can all have a Trump-cation. We can return to the lives that we enjoyed B.T. (Before Trump.) We can spend more time with the family. Take up a new hobby that is actually healthy. Maybe even figure out what the Kardishians have been up to (kidding; the one upside to Trump has been we don't hear about the Kardishians anymore).

Of course, the big question is: will Trump ruin our Trump-cation? It's very possible. I get the sense Trump is like the boss who calls you just after you finally got comfortable on the beach on day one of your getaway to ask you a "quick work question." (It's never quick!)

The fact is, it's hard to believe Trump will tolerate being out of the headlines for too long. Reporters will be trailing the President at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club. And he will likely call a press conference at some point to lash out at someone or something. And of course, with even less work to do, he may fill his spare time by tweeting.

But here's hoping that Trump's new chief of staff John Kelly has the foresight to cut off Trump's data plan as part of his new reining in of the President. We all need a rest from his Twitter tirades.

Seventeen days will come and go so quickly. But let's pray that for at least a few of those days, we can all get the Trump-cation we have earned.