The Show Me State's latest show

Gerald Early is Chair of the Department of African and African American Studies at Washington University in St. Louis and editor of the online journal, The Common Reader .

In other ways, the NAACP travel warning is clearly black folk playing pressure politics, such as they learned from 1920s era Pullman porter labor leader A. Philip Randolph -- as well as a means to nationalize and sensationalize a fairly arcane and subtle bit of legal wrangling that might have passed unnoticed among many blacks in other parts of the country. But it is also something more: it symbolizes the burden many blacks in Missouri feel, as a result of Ferguson, to challenge opposition more strenuously than ever. Ferguson has rather upped the ante.

Revolution and counterrevolution. A swing state that is sometimes liberal and sometimes conservative, sometimes ruled by the city-dwellers and other times ruled by the rural out-staters. All of this might be a reflection of Missouri's history as a border state, on the edge of Confederacy and Union, of abolition and slavery -- a state that was at war with itself during the Civil War, torn yet joined like Batman's enemy, Two-Face.

But if Ferguson has forced African-Americans to intensify what, for them, is a life-or-death struggle enacted in a gale that forever threatens to blow them back into the horrors of the past, it appears to have forced many whites as well to intensify their view that race relations has become just an unending round of concessions to assuage claims of victimhood -- an eternal, cosmic tort case. For those whites, the fight for power has become partly the expression of the odd and untenable claim of being the victims of their victims. So, the battle is joined. St. Louis-born T. S. Eliot was right: ". . . there is no such thing as a Lost Cause because there is no such thing as a Gained Cause."