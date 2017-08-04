The Qatar connection to soccer's record Neymar transfer

Story highlights Brazilian soccer phenomenon is leaving one of the world's best clubs for a lesser known team

(CNN) The departure of Neymar from Barcelona to Paris St Germain for a world record fee has it all. A young Brazilian soccer player who came to Europe to seek fame and fortune is offered ludicrous sums to abandon a world-famous club for a Qatari-bankrolled upstart.

The deal speaks volumes about the almost insane sums of money being thrown at players and clubs in Europe as the continent's transfer market goes into hyper-drive. The influx of cash into European soccer over the past few years has been driven by the Gulf states and (more recently) by China, and by the enormous revenues earned by the top clubs through sponsorship and television rights.

Qatar has seen international sport as critical in raising its profile, and it's had the money to do so. In December 2010, against the expectations of many (and the raised eyebrows of not a few) it won the right to host the 2022 World Cup. Soon after, it began sponsoring Barcelona through the Qatar Foundation -- and in doing so, became the first named sponsor to appear on the front of players' jerseys in the club's century-long existence.

Qatar Sports Investments -- owned by the state -- bought Paris St Germain (PSG) five years ago for $170 million as part of the kingdom's larger strategy to invest in global brands, whether in business, fashion, property or sport.

