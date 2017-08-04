Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and the accidental origin of this American staple

Story highlights Ruth Wakefield invented the chocolate chip cookie by accident

She made them at the "Toll House Inn" in Massachusetts

(CNN) It's National Chocolate Chip Cookie day when we celebrate the gooey, melt-y nourish-your-soul goodness of this American staple.

What better way to celebrate the day than to bake your own batch of chocolate perfection. But how do you go about it? A Google search for "chocolate chip cookie recipe" yields more than 2.2 million results, each boasting to be the 'best ever.'

At times like this, it's always best to go to the source. The original recipe. The one that inspired countless imitators for more than 75 years.

The one that was an accident.

Above is a video that'll tell you exactly how to proceed.

