CDC recommends that consumers not eat Maradol papayas from Mexico

(CNN) One death, 109 infections, including 35 hospitalizations in 16 states have resulted from salmonella linked to yellow Maradol papayas from Mexico, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.

Consumers are urged to avoid Maradol papayas from Mexico.

"CDC recommends that consumers not eat, restaurants not serve, and retailers not sell Maradol papayas from Mexico until we learn more," the agency said on its website.

Large, oval fruit weighing 3 pounds or more, Maradol papayas have green skin that turn yellow when ripe; inside, the fruit is salmon-colored.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps within 12 to 72 hours of infection. Most recover without treatment, though the illness usually lasts between four and seven days.

An investigation is ongoing, with 64 people from 15 states added since the outbreak was annouced two weeks ago, according to the CDC. States where people have fallen ill are Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Some samples of Caribeña brand's yellow Maradol papayas tested positive for salmonella.

