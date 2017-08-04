Breaking News

Weather disasters to impact 2 out of 3 Europeans by 2100, study says

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 6:30 PM ET, Fri August 4, 2017

A flooded street in Miami Beach in September 2015. The flood was caused by a combination of seasonal high tides and what many believe is a rise in sea levels due to climate change. Miami Beach has already built &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/02/29/opinions/sutter-miami-beach-survive-climate/index.html&quot;&gt;miles of seawalls&lt;/a&gt; and has embarked on a five-year, $400 million stormwater pump program to keep the ocean waters from inundating the city.
Sea water collects in front of a home in Tangier, Virginia, in May 2017. Tangier Island in Chesapeake Bay has lost two-thirds of its landmass since 1850. Now, the 1.2 square mile island is suffering from floods and erosion and is slowly sinking. A &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nature.com/articles/srep17890&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;paper&lt;/a&gt; published in the journal Scientific Reports states that &quot;the citizens of Tangier may become among the first climate change refugees in the continental USA.&quot;
The Pasterze glacier is Austria&#39;s largest and it&#39;s shrinking rapidly: the sign on the trail indicates where the foot of the glacier reached in 2015, a year before this photo was taken. The European Environmental Agency &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.eea.europa.eu/data-and-maps/indicators/glaciers-2/assessment&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;predicts&lt;/a&gt; the volume of European glaciers will decline by between 22 percent and 89 percent by 2100, depending on the future intensity of greenhouse gases.
A NASA research aircraft flies over retreating glaciers on the Upper Baffin Bay coast of Greenland. Scientists say the Arctic is one of the regions hit hardest by climate change.
A wooden pole that had been driven into the ice the year before now stands exposed as the Aletsch glacier melts and sinks at a rate of about 10-13 meters per year near Bettmeralp, Switzerland.
In the Mississippi Delta, trees are withering away because of rising saltwater, creating &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/04/20/us/louisiana-climate-change-skeptics/index.html&quot;&gt;Ghost Forests&lt;/a&gt;.&quot;
A street is flooded in Sun Valley, Southern California in February 2017. Powerful storms have swept Southern California after years of severe drought, in a &quot;drought-to-deluge&quot; cycle that some &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-record-rains-20170410-story.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;believe&lt;/a&gt; is consistent with the consequences of global warming.
The carcass of a dead cow lies in the Black Umfolozi River, dry from the effects of a severe drought, in Nongoma district north west from Durban, in November 2015. South Africa ranks as the 30th driest country in the world and is considered a water-scarce region. A highly variable climate causes uneven distribution of rainfall, making droughts even more extreme.
A gigantic cloud of dust known as &quot;Haboob&quot; advances over Sudan&#39;s capital, Khartoum. Moving like a thick wall, it carries sand and dust burying homes, while increasing evaporation in a region that&#39;s struggling to preserve water supplies. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/12/07/africa/sudan-climate-change/index.html&quot;&gt;Experts say&lt;/a&gt; that without quick intervention, parts of the African country -- one of the most vulnerable in the world -- could become uninhabitable as a result of climate change.
Low tide reveals the extent of accelerated erosion shown by the amount of exposed beach rocks on Maafushi beach in the Maldives. This is the world&#39;s lowest-lying country, with no part lying more than six feet above sea level. The island nation&#39;s future is under threat from anticipated global sea level rise, with many of its islands already suffering from coastal erosion.
Los Glaciares National Park, part of the third largest ice field in the world, on November 27, 2015 in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The majority of the almost 50 large glaciers in the park have been retreating during the past 50 years due to warming temperatures, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).
A boy from the remote Turkana tribe in Northern Kenya walks across a dried up river near Lodwar, Kenya. Millions of people across Africa are facing a critical shortage of water and food, a situation made worse by climate change.
An Indian farmer in a dried up cotton field in the southern Indian state of Telangana, in April 2016. Much of India is &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/04/asia/gallery/india-drought-crisis/index.html&quot;&gt;reeling&lt;/a&gt; from a heat wave and severe drought conditions that have decimated crops, killed livestock and left at least 330 million people without enough water for their daily needs.
Strawberries lost due to a fungus that experts report is caused by climate change in La Tigra, Honduras, in September 2016. According to Germanwatch&#39;s Global Climate Risk Index, Honduras ranks among the countries most affected by climate change.
Story highlights

  • Heat waves will be responsible for 99% of weather-related deaths in Europe by 2100, a new study says
  • Climate change will be the dominant driver of these disasters

(CNN)By the end of the century, two out of three people living in Europe will be affected by heat waves, coastal floods and other weather-related disasters, largely due to global warming and climate change, according to a study published Friday in the journal Lancet Planetary Health.

That's 350 million people in 31 countries subjected to an increased risk of death and health hazards.
Overall, weather-related disasters are expected to cause 152,000 deaths a year in Europe between 2071 and 2100, jumping from 3,000 weather disaster-related deaths a year between 1981 and 2010.
    Deadly heat waves becoming more common due to climate change
    The researchers estimate that 99% of future weather-related deaths will be due to heat waves. That could very well cause a spike in cardiovascular disease, stroke and respiratory diseases, the researchers suggested.
    "This should be considered in light of the devastating effects of the 2003 European and 2010 Russian heat waves, where thousands died. The thought of such events occurring more frequently is frightening," said Andrew Grundstein, a professor with the University of Georgia's Department of Geography who was not affiliated with the new study.
    Southern Europe is likely to be hit the hardest, based on projections for heat waves and droughts. Almost everyone living in Italy, Greece, Spain, Croatia, Cyprus, Malta, Portugal and Slovenia would be affected by weather-related disasters, causing 700 deaths per 1 million people annually.
    Higher seas to flood dozens of US cities, study says; is yours one of them?
    By comparison, one out of three people will be affected every year in northern Europe: Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden.
    Other than heat-related deaths, annual coastal flooding-related deaths will rise from six to 233 by the end of the century. Droughts could also reduce the water needed for food production and basic needs for 138 million people, the researchers said.
    Previous studies have pointed to population growth, urbanization and migration as drivers of disaster risk in the future.
    "Our results show that for the future, climate change will likely be the dominant driver of the projected trends, accounting for more than 90% of the rise in risk to population," said Giovanni Forzieri of the European Commission's Joint Research Centre, lead author of the new study. "Population changes such as growth, migration and urbanization will account for the remaining 10%."
    Depression, anxiety, PTSD: The mental impact of climate change
    Europe is expected to face major changes in the frequency of multiple climate extremes over the coming decades, Forzieri said.
    To understand the future effects of extreme weather, the researchers combined projections on climate change and population growth with 2,300 records from 1981 to 2010 that identified disasters and death tolls across countries.
    The disaster records also helped the researchers determine "human vulnerability" -- the relationship between weather exposure and how it affects humans -- to seven weather-related disasters: heat waves, cold waves, wildfires, droughts, river and coastal flooding and windstorms.
    Al Gore presses on with climate change action in the Trump era
    "This study shows that, unless global warming is curbed as a matter of urgency and appropriate adaptation measures are taken, about 350 million Europeans could be exposed to harmful climate extremes on an annual basis by the end of this century, with a 50-times increase in fatalities compared with now," Forzieri said.
    The study was funded by the European Commission and conducted by researchers with expertise in climate sciences and human geography from the Joint Research Centre. The Joint Research Centre provides scientific advice for the European Commission and "support to EU policy."
    Where climate change is threatening the health of Americans
    While cold waves are expected to decrease due to the estimated rise in global temperature, that doesn't compensate for the increases in deaths due to heat waves, coastal and river flooding, wildfires, windstorms and droughts, according to the study. These disasters can also cause direct injuries.
    "It is critical to remember that the number of deaths from heat far outweigh the decrease in deaths due to lack of cold," said Sean Sublette, a meteorologist at the nonprofit Climate Central, who did not participate in the study. "By the end of the century, the number of deaths per year due to cold is estimated to be less than 10 per year, while the number of deaths per year from heat is estimated at 151,500."
    Scientists highlight deadly health risks of climate change
    The study estimates did not factor in reductions of greenhouse gas emissions or policy improvements. This "business as usual" emissions scenario is the closest to reality, Sublette said, but a lower emissions scenario should also be studied for comparison.
    The results provide a baseline outcome that could be shifted by adaptations like more air conditioning or new hazard warning systems that may increase resilience, Grundstein said.
    "The study does not take into consideration advances in medical technology or the increasing installation of air conditioning, as air conditioning in Europe is currently far less prevalent than in the United States," Sublette said. "However, this also serves as a reminder that those of lower economic status will struggle the most with the heat tied to climate change, as air conditioning may not be accessible. Heat will also be worse in the urban areas."
    Earth to warm 2 degrees Celsius by the end of this century, studies say
    The study also looked at weather hazards as independent from each other, rather than the possibility that they may be combined, according to a letter accompanying the study, written by Jae Young Lee and Ho Kim of Seoul National University.
    But experts agree that the study's findings will be helpful for those involved in urban planning or policy-making in an effort to slow and mitigate climate change.
    Forzieri and his colleagues believe that their study is relevant to priorities outlined in the Paris Agreement, the UN Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and the European Union Strategy on Adaptation to Climate Change.
    "Land use and city planning can play an important role in achievement of a healthy, carbon-neutral and resilient society," Forzieri said. "They offer strategies to curtail energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, such as reduction of urban sprawl and automobile dependence, and are, in many instances, the most effective tools for reduction of the number of human beings exposed and their vulnerability to extreme weather events."