Neymar: Leaving Barcelona 'one of the toughest' decisions of my life

Story highlights Neymar unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player in the French capital Friday

The Brazilian completed his world record move on Thursday

(CNN) Neymar says the decision to leave Barcelona was "one of the toughest" of his life after completing a world record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The forward completed his $263 million move to the French capital Thursday just a week after Barcelona officials had said he was "200%" staying with the Catalan club.

Unveiled to the media Friday, the Brazilian said the decision to join the French club came from the heart and his desire for a bigger challenge.

Brazilian superstar Neymar speaks during a press conference at the Parc des Princes stadium on August 4, 2017 in Paris.

"My heart told me to sign for PSG and I did it," he told a news conference Friday.

"It was one of the toughest decisions I ever took. I was at a great club at Barcelona, I love Barcelona, have friends at the club, some fantastic players, and it wasn't easy at all.

