Breaking News

Neymar: Leaving Barcelona 'one of the toughest' decisions of my life

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 8:34 AM ET, Fri August 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Neymar leaves Barcelona for world record fee
Neymar leaves Barcelona for world record fee

    JUST WATCHED

    Neymar leaves Barcelona for world record fee

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Neymar leaves Barcelona for world record fee 00:55

Story highlights

  • Neymar unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player in the French capital Friday
  • The Brazilian completed his world record move on Thursday

(CNN)Neymar says the decision to leave Barcelona was "one of the toughest" of his life after completing a world record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The forward completed his $263 million move to the French capital Thursday just a week after Barcelona officials had said he was "200%" staying with the Catalan club.
Unveiled to the media Friday, the Brazilian said the decision to join the French club came from the heart and his desire for a bigger challenge.
    Brazilian superstar Neymar speaks during a press conference at the Parc des Princes stadium on August 4, 2017 in Paris.
    Brazilian superstar Neymar speaks during a press conference at the Parc des Princes stadium on August 4, 2017 in Paris.
    "My heart told me to sign for PSG and I did it," he told a news conference Friday.
    "It was one of the toughest decisions I ever took. I was at a great club at Barcelona, I love Barcelona, have friends at the club, some fantastic players, and it wasn't easy at all.
    Read More
    "I had to think, rethink about what I wanted to do and achieve in my life."

    'Not motivated by money'

    Neymar also dismissed accusations that the move to PSG was motivated by money.
    "What I say to these people is they don't know anything about my personal life, I was never motivated by money," he said.
    "What I think about is my happiness and together with my family, I want them to be happy.
    "If I was following the money, I would be somewhere else, with other clubs in other countries.
    "I'm really sad that people still think that way and I'm glad that PSG believe in me."
    After telling Barcelona &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/02/football/neymar-psg-barcelona-transfer-world-record/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he wanted to leave the club,&lt;/a&gt; Brazilian football star Neymar is heading to Paris Saint-Germain. PSG has activated his $263 million buyout clause, which is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/03/football/neymar-barcelona-psg-transfer/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a world-record fee&lt;/a&gt; for a player transfer.
    Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
    After telling Barcelona he wanted to leave the club, Brazilian football star Neymar is heading to Paris Saint-Germain. PSG has activated his $263 million buyout clause, which is a world-record fee for a player transfer.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Neymar fends off Japan&#39;s Takuya Okamoto during the U-17 World Cup in October 2009. Earlier that year, Neymar made his professional debut for Brazilian club Santos -- the same club that once fielded the legendary Pele.
    Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
    Neymar fends off Japan's Takuya Okamoto during the U-17 World Cup in October 2009. Earlier that year, Neymar made his professional debut for Brazilian club Santos -- the same club that once fielded the legendary Pele.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    Neymar makes a heart gesture after scoring a goal for Santos in August 2010. That season, he scored 42 goals in all club competitions.
    Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
    Neymar makes a heart gesture after scoring a goal for Santos in August 2010. That season, he scored 42 goals in all club competitions.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    Neymar celebrates after Santos won the Copa Libertadores in June 2011. It was the first time since 1963 that Santos had won the top club competition in South America.
    Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
    Neymar celebrates after Santos won the Copa Libertadores in June 2011. It was the first time since 1963 that Santos had won the top club competition in South America.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    Neymar battles Argentina&#39;s Lionel Messi during an international friendly in June 2012. The two would later become teammates at Barcelona.
    Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
    Neymar battles Argentina's Lionel Messi during an international friendly in June 2012. The two would later become teammates at Barcelona.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    Neymar holds his son, Davi Lucca, at a Santos match in May 2013.
    Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
    Neymar holds his son, Davi Lucca, at a Santos match in May 2013.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    In June 2013, Neymar was unveiled as Barcelona&#39;s new star signing.
    Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
    In June 2013, Neymar was unveiled as Barcelona's new star signing.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    Brazil was the host of the 2014 World Cup, but the tournament ended painfully for Neymar. He suffered a fractured vertebra in the quarterfinal victory against Colombia, and the Brazilians were trounced by Germany in the semifinals.
    Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
    Brazil was the host of the 2014 World Cup, but the tournament ended painfully for Neymar. He suffered a fractured vertebra in the quarterfinal victory against Colombia, and the Brazilians were trounced by Germany in the semifinals.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    Neymar lifts the trophy after Barcelona won the Champions League in June 2015. It completed a historic treble for the Spanish club, which also won the league and the Copa del Rey that season.
    Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
    Neymar lifts the trophy after Barcelona won the Champions League in June 2015. It completed a historic treble for the Spanish club, which also won the league and the Copa del Rey that season.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    From left, Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez pose for a photo after Barcelona won the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2015. The three attacking players have been an imposing force together.
    Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
    From left, Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez pose for a photo after Barcelona won the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2015. The three attacking players have been an imposing force together.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    Neymar competes with Germany&#39;s Sven Bender during the 2016 Olympic final in Rio de Janeiro. Neymar&#39;s goal in the penalty shootout clinched the gold medal for Brazil.
    Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
    Neymar competes with Germany's Sven Bender during the 2016 Olympic final in Rio de Janeiro. Neymar's goal in the penalty shootout clinched the gold medal for Brazil.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    Neymar and his Brazilian teammates show off their Olympic gold medals.
    Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
    Neymar and his Brazilian teammates show off their Olympic gold medals.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    Neymar celebrates a goal against Colombia during a World Cup qualifier in September 2016. He has scored more than 50 goals for his country&#39;s senior team.
    Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
    Neymar celebrates a goal against Colombia during a World Cup qualifier in September 2016. He has scored more than 50 goals for his country's senior team.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    Since arriving to Barcelona in 2013, Neymar has helped the club win the Champions League, two league titles and three Copa del Reys. He has scored more than 100 goals.
    Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
    Since arriving to Barcelona in 2013, Neymar has helped the club win the Champions League, two league titles and three Copa del Reys. He has scored more than 100 goals.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    Neymar tries an overhead kick during a Spanish league match against Villarreal in May.
    Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
    Neymar tries an overhead kick during a Spanish league match against Villarreal in May.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    Neymar sits next to another world-famous athlete -- Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton -- while attending Game 2 of the NBA Finals in June.
    Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
    Neymar sits next to another world-famous athlete -- Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton -- while attending Game 2 of the NBA Finals in June.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    A boy wearing Neymar&#39;s jersey walks past a new Barcelona poster -- without Neymar -- as it is put up outside the Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday, August 2.
    Photos: Neymar: The world's most expensive footballer
    A boy wearing Neymar's jersey walks past a new Barcelona poster -- without Neymar -- as it is put up outside the Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday, August 2.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    01 Neymar life and career gal 02 Neymar life and career gal 03 Neymar life and career gal 04 Neymar life and career gal 05 Neymar life and career gal 06 Neymar life and career gal 07 Neymar life and career gal 08 Neymar life and career gal 09 Neymar life and career gal 10 Neymar life and career gal 12 Neymar life and career gal 13 Neymar life and career gal 11 Neymar life and career gal RESTRICTED15 Neymar life and career gal 14 Neymar life and career gal 16 Neymar life and career gal 17 Neymar life and career gal
    Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Neymar was "an idol for the whole world for football lovers and sports lovers in general."
    He added: "For me personally, Neymar is the best player in the world."
    Al-Khelaifi also rejected claims the player had only joined PSG for financial reasons.
    "Neymar came here for motivation, a project that he believed in," he said. "He can get much more money than we give him, that's for sure.
    "If he came for money, he could go to other clubs for even more money."
    Supporters of Paris-Saint-Germain&#39;s new signing Neymar pose with scarves outside the Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) football club store.
    Supporters of Paris-Saint-Germain's new signing Neymar pose with scarves outside the Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) football club store.
    After joining Barcelona from Brazilian club Santos in 2013, Neymar scored over 100 goals as well as winning the European Champions League, two La Liga titles and three Copa del Rey.
    The 25-year-old was part of the world football's most potent attacking triumvirate alongside five-time world player of the year Lionel Messi, and Uruguay star Luis Suarez.
    He has also scored 52 goals in 77 appearances for Brazil as well as winning Olympic gold at last year's Rio Games.
    Hundreds of PSG fans had lined up to purchase replica team jerseys with Neymar's name on earlier Friday.
    Visit CNN.com/sport/football for more news and features
    The forward, who has signed a five-year deal with the club, will wear the No.10 shirt and could make his PSG debut against Amiens on Saturday.