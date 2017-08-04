Germany accuses Vietnam of abducting executive from Berlin

Story highlights Thanh appeared on Vietnamese state media, claiming he chose to return home

But Germany blames Hanoi for abducting Thanh, ordering intelligence official out

(CNN) A Vietnamese executive Germany says was kidnapped in Berlin has reemerged on state television in his home country.

German authorities claim the former PetroVietnam Construction Company (PVC) chief was abducted by Vietnam's secret service and has publicly condemned the kidnapping.

However, in an interview broadcast on state media Thursday, Trinh Xuan Thanh said he had decided to return home to answer questions for alleged financial crimes.

"During my time as a fugitive, I realized that what I had (done was) wrong. I did not think carefully. I realized that I had to return to face the truth, to admit my mistakes. My family encouraged me a lot," he said.

German authorities first announced on Wednesday an asylum seeker had been taken from Berlin back to Vietnam against his will.

The abduction of Vietnamese citizen Trinh Xuan Thanh in Germany is an unprecedented and flagrant breach of German and international law. — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) August 2, 2017

Read More