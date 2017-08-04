(CNN) Prince Henrik of Denmark looks set to launch an eternal protest after announcing he does not wish to be buried next to his wife, Queen Margrethe, over the refusal to name him king.

The 83-year-old prince has been unhappy with his title since being named prince consort -- rather than king consort -- upon the couple's marriage in 1967.

"It is no secret that the prince for many years has been unhappy with his role and the title he has been awarded in the Danish monarchy. This discontent has grown more and more in recent years," the palace's communications chief, Lene Balleby, told Danish tabloid BT.

"For the prince, the decision not to buried beside the queen is the natural consequence of not having been treated equally to his spouse -- by not having the title and role he has desired."

Prince Henrik of Denmark (L) attends a Gala Dinner for Iceland's President at Amalienbog Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Ballenby added that the decision had been accepted by the queen.

Read More