(CNN)Prince Henrik of Denmark looks set to launch an eternal protest after announcing he does not wish to be buried next to his wife, Queen Margrethe, over the refusal to name him king.
The 83-year-old prince has been unhappy with his title since being named prince consort -- rather than king consort -- upon the couple's marriage in 1967.
"It is no secret that the prince for many years has been unhappy with his role and the title he has been awarded in the Danish monarchy. This discontent has grown more and more in recent years," the palace's communications chief, Lene Balleby, told Danish tabloid BT.
"For the prince, the decision not to buried beside the queen is the natural consequence of not having been treated equally to his spouse -- by not having the title and role he has desired."
Ballenby added that the decision had been accepted by the queen.
A statement published by the Royal House, said that "the Queen has for some time been familiar with the decision of His Royal Highness and acknowledges the decision."
The statement also rejected claims that Prince Henrik would be buried in his native France and said he would be laid to rest in Denmark at the appropriate time, although not in Roskilde Cathedral as had been planned.
The prince, who retired from public life last year, was born Henri Marie Jean André de Laborde de Monpezat in France in 1934.
The queen, 77, is still expected to be buried at the Roskilde Cathedral in a sarcophagus created by Danish artist Bjørn Nørgaard.
The royal couple have two sons.