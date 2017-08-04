Taylor Swift to testify DJ groped her

Story highlights The alleged incident happened in 2013

DJ claims accusation got him fired

(CNN) Taylor Swift has been pretty quiet lately, but she will soon speak out about an alleged sexual assault.

The superstar singer is expected to testify in a civil case filed by a Denver disc jokey who claims he lost his job after Swift accused him of groping her backstage at one of her concerts in 2013.

According to pre-trial legal documents obtained by CNN, David Mueller, who was known professionally as "Jackson," maintains that Swift and co-defendents, including her mother Andrea Swift, falsely accused him of improperly touching her during a meet-and-greet that he attended for his then employer, KYGO radio.

Swift, who was 23 at the time, claims in a legal response to Mueller's suit that he assaulted her when they posed for a photo by "reaching under her dress and grabbing her bottom."

Swift says she told her mother and members of her team what she says happened, but denies that she complained to Mueller's employer, as he asserts in his claim.

Read More