(CNN) The company that reluctantly shut down the 146-year-old Ringling Bros. circus in May is back on tour, this time with one of Hollywood's most bankable assets: Marvel superheroes.

"Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes" marks the first tour for Feld Entertainment since closing the circus, but it's the second time Feld has toured with a Marvel-themed show.

"Audiences are always evolving and what we're seeing now is that they've gravitated toward more specific and niche types of entertainment," said Chris Nobles, associate producer of "Age of Heroes," which is the largest Feld production ever.

It brings together top characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man, whose latest film proved Marvel's enduring power with an overperforming $117 million in its domestic debut.

The strategy for Feld is simple: focus on a hot brand that, unlike the circus, is already in front of consumers year-round via movies and merchandising.

