Lollapalooza halted because of weather

(CNN) Bad weather just refused to let the first night of Lollapalooza be great.

The music festival had to cancel its remaining performances Thursday and evacuate Grant Park in Chicago after bad weather set in.

Singer Lorde was set to headline the evening and tweeted to fans that she was "gutted" that the show couldn't go on.

"They've told us we can't play," she tweeted. "I had the most spectacular show planned for you and I PROMISE I will come back to play it as soon as I can."

She also tweeted that she is "looking into the possibilities of a club show but I want you guys to see full tank show. Will keep you posted" and shared a video of herself walking backstage, soaked from the rain and "blowing a kiss to u Chicago."

