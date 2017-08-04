Lollapalooza halted because of weather

Story highlights
(CNN)Bad weather just refused to let the first night of Lollapalooza be great.
The music festival had to cancel its remaining performances Thursday and evacuate Grant Park in Chicago after bad weather set in.
Singer Lorde was set to headline the evening and tweeted to fans that she was "gutted" that the show couldn't go on.
"They've told us we can't play," she tweeted. "I had the most spectacular show planned for you and I PROMISE I will come back to play it as soon as I can."
She also tweeted that she is "looking into the possibilities of a club show but I want you guys to see full tank show. Will keep you posted" and shared a video of herself walking backstage, soaked from the rain and "blowing a kiss to u Chicago."
English rock band Muse shared a photo from the stage on their Instagram and promised to return to perform in Chicago "as soon as we can."
"Thanks to all those that were rocking in the storm," the caption read. "Amazing fans as always."
The group's lead singer Matt Bellamy was, like Lorde, "gutted" according to his tweets.
"City/police made us leave the stage tonight 3 songs in at #Lollapalooza," he tweeted. "Due to weather/lightning. Nightmare!"
Another rocker apologized, but it had nothing to do with the weather.
Liam Gallagher reportedly left the stage after only a few songs and later tweeted an apology to the audience.
"Sorry to the people who turned up for the gig in Chicago Lollapalooza," he wrote. "Had a difficult gig last night which f***ed my voice."
The festival was scheduled to continue Friday with performances by Jidenna, Blink 182 and The Killers.