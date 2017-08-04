Duggar son-in-law faces transphobic backlash

Story highlights Dillard is married to one of the Duggar daughters

TLC has distanced itself from his comments

(CNN) A son-in-law of the Duggars is in hot water for his comments about transgender people.

Derick Dillard is married to the former Jill Duggar and appears with her on the "19 Kids and Counting" spinoff Counting On," which airs on TLC.

Dillard recently retweeted a promotional tweet from the network about the series "I Am Jazz," which documents the life of transgender teen Jazz Jennings

"What an oxymoron... a "reality" show which follows a non-reality," Dillard tweeted. "'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God."

What an oxymoron... a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

The Duggars are known for their conservative, religious beliefs, and Dillard and his wife have served as missionaries in El Salvador.

Read More