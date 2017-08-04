UN aims more sanctions at North Korea

Story highlights Two recent ICBM launches by North Korea prompted a call for action by many UN members

United Nations (CNN) A new proposed UN Security Council resolution would impose fresh sanctions on North Korea for continued ballistic missile testing and violations of prior UN resolutions.

Two recent ICBM launches by North Korea prompted a call for action by many UN members. A vote could happen as early as Saturday, according to diplomats though no timetable was set as of Friday afternoon. The resolution, not surprisingly, will condemn the recent missile tests.

This resolution, circulated Friday for the first consideration by the full 15-nation Security Council, would also curtail four key aspects of North Korea's export economy.

The proposed draft, according to a Security Council diplomat, would ban the export of seafood, coal, lead, lead ore and iron ore.

The diplomat said North Korea's export economy brings in $3 billion, which would be slashed by one third if the sanctions are adopted. The diplomat estimated $251 million in coal exports would be shut off along with $295 million estimated in seafood sales.

