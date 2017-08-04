Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 10:25 AM ET, Fri August 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Palace intrigue! Big money!! Leaks! No, not in politics but in other news that made the rounds this week.

Two important characters meet on 'Game of Thrones'

Fans of George R.R. Martin's book only had to wait a few decades for it but it's happened and we have the dragonglass to prove it.

Cute kid fist-bumps everyone on his flight

      JUST WATCHED

      Adorable toddler fist-bumps plane passengers

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Adorable toddler fist-bumps plane passengers 00:44
    That blankie though. *heart eye emoji*
    Read More

    She retired at 28 with $2M

    early retirement
    J.P. Livingston quit the workforce last year with $2.25 million after working in finance for only 7 years. And they say millennials are lazy.

    Meet the youngest female commander of a Boeing 777

    Becoming a pilot is far from easy, but challenging gender stereotypes is even harder. That didn't stop Anny Divya.

    Kayaks out in flooded Miami streets

      JUST WATCHED

      Watch: Manholes erupt in Miami floods

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Watch: Manholes erupt in Miami floods 01:07
    "7 inches of rain? No big deal." - Miami residents (probably)