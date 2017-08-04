What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN) Palace intrigue! Big money!! Leaks! No, not in politics but in other news that made the rounds this week.

Two important characters meet on 'Game of Thrones'

Cute kid fist-bumps everyone on his flight

JUST WATCHED Adorable toddler fist-bumps plane passengers Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Adorable toddler fist-bumps plane passengers 00:44

That blankie though. *heart eye emoji*