Politics today
Trump scores big job numbers and jumps the gun on tweeting it
-- America has added more than a million jobs since the President took office, and Trump was quick to announce the news via Twitter. This is the second time he has violated a federal rule that requires an hour between when a report is released and when federal officials can comment on the numbers. But overall, Trump's infamous Twitter fingers have been less punchy than usual during John Kelly's first week as the President's new chief of staff.
Sessions reveals his campaign on leaks
-- The attorney general said the Justice Department is launching a review into policies affecting media subpoenas, and it has tripled its number of leak investigations since January. "These leaks hurt our country. This culture of leaking must stop," Sessions said. This all comes after President Trump repeatedly called for a crackdown against leaking of classified information.
The President is going on summer vacay
-- Trump is set to depart the White House tonight for a 17-day working vacation at his golf club in New Jersey.
Everything else
-- Martin Shkreli was found guilty of securities fraud and conspiracy. Known as the "Pharma Bro," he was previously scorned for raising the price of an AIDS drug.
-- More than 1,000 people have been arrested in a monthlong anti-sex trafficking operation across the country.
-- Taylor Swift is expected to speak out about an alleged sexual assault.
-- While in prison for leaking government documents to WikiLeaks, Chelsea Manning sent her DNA to an artist, who then created 30 lifelike 3D portraits of her. They're now on display at Fridman Gallery in Manhattan.
-- This month you've got the magic of a total solar eclipse to look forward to. You can earn about it here.
-- COOKIE MONSTER ALERT: It's National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
-- Last but not least: Are you a newshound? Take CNN's news quiz.