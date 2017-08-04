Rwandans vote in presidential election

Story highlights Almost 7 million voters have registered to vote in the presidential election

Preliminary results are expected later Friday but final results will take days

(CNN) Voting is under way in the Rwandan presidential election, with longtime leader Paul Kagame widely expected to win a third term in office.

Polls are due to stay open until 3 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET), with close to 7 million Rwandans expected to vote, according to the government.

It's Election Day in #Rwanda as close to 7 Million voters go to 2,340 polling sites to determine the country's future. #RwandaDecides — Government of Rwanda (@RwandaGov) August 4, 2017

Preliminary results should be released later Friday, the government said via Twitter, with temporary and final results to be issued in the following days. More than 44,000 Rwandans living outside the East African nation cast their votes on Thursday, it said.

Democratic Green Party candidate Frank Habineza casts his ballot at a polling station in Kigali on Friday.

Three more prospective candidates were disqualified from running. Among them was the only woman to put herself forward, women's rights activist and Kagame critic Diane Shima Rwigara.