The week in 37 photos

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is surrounded by reporters in the Oval Office while US President Donald Trump meets with John Kelly, his new White House chief of staff, on Monday, July 31. After Kelly's swearing-in ceremony, Scaramucci learned that he was being asked to step aside after just 10 days on the job.

Members of Venezuela's national police are caught in an explosion Sunday, July 30, as they ride motorcycles near Altamira Square in Caracas, Venezuela. Police and protesters clashed during a controversial vote to elect a special assembly with powers to rewrite the constitution.

Britain's Prince Philip makes his final public appearance before his retirement, attending a parade of the Royal Marines on Wednesday, August 2. Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has spent decades in the public spotlight. See more photos from his life

US Sen. John McCain leaves the Senate chamber on Friday, July 28, after voting against a GOP bill that would repeal Obamacare. He was one of three Senate Republicans who joined with Democrats to kill the bill. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins were the other two. Cryptic calls, lip reading and a thumbs-down: Behind McCain's dramatic vote

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as they attend a ceremony for the country's Navy Day on Sunday, July 30. That day, Putin hit back at new American sanctions by ordering the United States to cut staff at its diplomatic mission by 755.

A man protests in front of burning tires that were blocking a road in Guarulhos, Brazil, on Wednesday, August 2. Protesters were demanding that Brazilian President Michel Temer stand trial after being accused of bribery. Brazilian lawmakers, however, voted to block his prosecution. Temer has denied the allegations against him.

A missile is fired into waters off the South Korean coast during an exercise carried out by the US and South Korean military on Saturday, July 29. It was a show of force following North Korea's test of what experts say was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

A girl is carried to safety after she and other migrants were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday, August 1. Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos

Lightning illuminates the sky over a wind farm in the German district of Oder-Spree on Tuesday, August 1.

A secretary bird rolls its eyes back and squawks at a wildlife sanctuary in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, August 2. The World of Birds Wildlife Sanctuary is the largest bird park in Africa.

"Will & Grace" co-stars Eric McCormack, left, and Sean Hayes kiss during a kickoff event in Universal City, California, on Wednesday, August 2. The television show is resuming after an eight-year run that ended in 2006.

Photographers take pictures of a rocket as it carries three men to the International Space Station on Friday, July 28. The rocket was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Defendants are escorted to a courthouse in Ankara, Turkey, on Tuesday, August 1. A mass trial started for nearly 500 people accused of plotting to overthrow the Turkish government last year. The trial is expected to take more than a month.

Supporters of Rwandan President Paul Kagame carry a large photograph of him during a campaign rally in Kigali, Rwanda, on Wednesday, August 2.

A man cools off in a fountain in Eugene, Oregon, as temperatures climbed into triple digits on Wednesday, August 2. In the Pacific Northwest, some 15 million people are under excessive heat warnings and advisories.

Tourists play chess at a water park in Chongqing, China, on Wednesday, August 2. The city's meteorological observatory had issued a red alert for high temperatures.

A paratrooper in Minsk, Belarus, breaks a block with his head during celebrations for Paratroopers' Day, a military holiday held annually on Wednesday, August 2.

Zebras line up at a zoo in Augsburg, Germany, on Wednesday, August 2.

A boy wears the jersey of soccer star Neymar as he walks past a new Barcelona poster -- sans Neymar -- being put up outside the Spanish club's Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday, August 2. After telling Barcelona he wanted to leave the club, Neymar is now heading to play at Paris Saint-Germain. PSG activated the Brazilian's $263 million buyout clause, which is a world-record fee for a player transfer. Neymar's career, in photos

A participant of the Splashdiving World Championships jumps into a pool in Sindelfingen, Germany, on Sunday, July 30. Competitors leap from a platform and land on their buttocks as they try to make the biggest splash possible.

Stephen Miller, President Trump's senior policy adviser, speaks at the daily White House press briefing on Wednesday, August 2. During the briefing, Miller clashed with Jim Acosta, CNN's senior White House correspondent, over Trump's support for a new skills-based immigration proposal.

People inspect the site of a bombing in Herat, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, August 1. A pair of suicide bombers killed at least 29 people at a Shiite mosque, a provincial spokesman said. ISIS took responsibility for the attack, which happened during evening prayers.

An injured white stork receives medical attention at a bird rescue station in Malyi, Hungary, on Tuesday, August 1.

This long-exposure photo, taken in Karo, Indonesia, shows lava spilling from the Mount Sinabung volcano on Wednesday, August 2. Mount Sinabung is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia.

Pedestrians make their way through flooded streets in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami on Tuesday, August 1. Tropical Storm Emily brought heavy rains to the region.

A model poses for a photo during the World Bodypainting Festival, which started Friday, July 28, in Klagenfurt, Austria.

Emergency workers respond to a natural-gas explosion at Minnehaha Academy, a school in Minneapolis, on Wednesday, August 2. Two people were killed and nine were injured in the blast, which is under investigation.

People attend a prayer rally in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, July 30. Thousands were praying for peaceful elections ahead of the presidential vote on August 8.

Onions are dumped near Bhopal, India, on Monday, July 31. Onion farmers in the country are facing a glut of produce and declining prices, leading the government to offer bailout deals.

Young Hindu priests in Kathmandu, Nepal, take a holy bath together as part of a ritual for Janai Purnima, or the Sacred Thread Festival, on Friday, July 28.

A young ultra-Orthodox Jew is reflected by a glass panel as female Jewish worshippers pray next to the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Tuesday, August 1. It was Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament.

The Izmaylovo Kremlin, an amusement center in Moscow, is reflected off a lake on Sunday, July 30.

A young dancer does an exercise in Shucheng County, China, on Wednesday, August 2.

Aaron Howe cooks in a dark kitchen at the Island Convenience Store in Rodanthe, North Carolina, on Friday, July 28. Thousands of tourists on Ocracoke and Hatteras islands were ordered to pack up and evacuate the area after a major power outage the day before.

A relative of Kashmiri civilian Firdous Ahmed cries during his funeral in Begum Bagh, a village south of Srinagar, India, on Tuesday, August 1. Ahmed was killed during violent protests that erupted over the killing of a militant leader in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Activists celebrate Friday, July 28, after Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had been dishonest to Parliament and to the judicial system and was no longer fit for office. He resigned shortly after the ruling.