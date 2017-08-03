Breaking News

The week in 37 photos

Updated 9:00 PM ET, Thu August 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is surrounded by reporters in the Oval Office while US President Donald Trump meets with John Kelly, his new White House chief of staff, on Monday, July 31. After Kelly&#39;s swearing-in ceremony, Scaramucci learned that he was being asked &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/31/politics/anthony-scaramucci/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to step aside &lt;/a&gt;after just 10 days on the job.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is surrounded by reporters in the Oval Office while US President Donald Trump meets with John Kelly, his new White House chief of staff, on Monday, July 31. After Kelly's swearing-in ceremony, Scaramucci learned that he was being asked to step aside after just 10 days on the job.
Hide Caption
1 of 37
Members of Venezuela&#39;s national police are caught in an explosion Sunday, July 30, as they ride motorcycles near Altamira Square in Caracas, Venezuela. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/30/americas/venezuela-on-edge-vote/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Police and protesters clashed&lt;/a&gt; during a controversial vote to elect a special assembly with powers to rewrite the constitution.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Members of Venezuela's national police are caught in an explosion Sunday, July 30, as they ride motorcycles near Altamira Square in Caracas, Venezuela. Police and protesters clashed during a controversial vote to elect a special assembly with powers to rewrite the constitution.
Hide Caption
2 of 37
Britain&#39;s Prince Philip makes his final public appearance before his retirement, attending a parade of the Royal Marines on Wednesday, August 2. Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has spent decades in the public spotlight. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/06/05/world/gallery/prince-philip/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more photos from his life&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Britain's Prince Philip makes his final public appearance before his retirement, attending a parade of the Royal Marines on Wednesday, August 2. Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has spent decades in the public spotlight. See more photos from his life
Hide Caption
3 of 37
US Sen. John McCain leaves the Senate chamber on Friday, July 28, after voting against a GOP bill that would repeal Obamacare. He was one of three Senate Republicans who joined with Democrats to kill the bill. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins were the other two. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/28/politics/behind-mccain-health-care-vote/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Cryptic calls, lip reading and a thumbs-down: Behind McCain&#39;s dramatic vote&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 37 photos
US Sen. John McCain leaves the Senate chamber on Friday, July 28, after voting against a GOP bill that would repeal Obamacare. He was one of three Senate Republicans who joined with Democrats to kill the bill. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins were the other two. Cryptic calls, lip reading and a thumbs-down: Behind McCain's dramatic vote
Hide Caption
4 of 37
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as they attend a ceremony for the country&#39;s Navy Day on Sunday, July 30. That day, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/30/politics/russia-us-diplomatic-missions/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Putin hit back at new American sanctions&lt;/a&gt; by ordering the United States to cut staff at its diplomatic mission by 755.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as they attend a ceremony for the country's Navy Day on Sunday, July 30. That day, Putin hit back at new American sanctions by ordering the United States to cut staff at its diplomatic mission by 755.
Hide Caption
5 of 37
A man protests in front of burning tires that were blocking a road in Guarulhos, Brazil, on Wednesday, August 2. Protesters were demanding that Brazilian President Michel Temer stand trial after being accused of bribery. Brazilian lawmakers, however, voted to block his prosecution. Temer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/18/americas/brazil-temer-bribery-allegations/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has denied the allegations&lt;/a&gt; against him.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A man protests in front of burning tires that were blocking a road in Guarulhos, Brazil, on Wednesday, August 2. Protesters were demanding that Brazilian President Michel Temer stand trial after being accused of bribery. Brazilian lawmakers, however, voted to block his prosecution. Temer has denied the allegations against him.
Hide Caption
6 of 37
A missile is fired into waters off the South Korean coast during an exercise carried out by the US and South Korean military on Saturday, July 29. It was a show of force following &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/29/asia/north-korea-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-test/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;North Korea&#39;s test&lt;/a&gt; of what experts say was an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A missile is fired into waters off the South Korean coast during an exercise carried out by the US and South Korean military on Saturday, July 29. It was a show of force following North Korea's test of what experts say was an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Hide Caption
7 of 37
A girl is carried to safety after she and other migrants were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday, August 1. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/03/world/gallery/europes-refugee-crisis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Europe&#39;s migration crisis in 25 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A girl is carried to safety after she and other migrants were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday, August 1. Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
Hide Caption
8 of 37
Lightning illuminates the sky over a wind farm in the German district of Oder-Spree on Tuesday, August 1.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Lightning illuminates the sky over a wind farm in the German district of Oder-Spree on Tuesday, August 1.
Hide Caption
9 of 37
A secretary bird rolls its eyes back and squawks at a wildlife sanctuary in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, August 2. The World of Birds Wildlife Sanctuary is the largest bird park in Africa.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A secretary bird rolls its eyes back and squawks at a wildlife sanctuary in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, August 2. The World of Birds Wildlife Sanctuary is the largest bird park in Africa.
Hide Caption
10 of 37
&quot;Will &amp;amp; Grace&quot; co-stars Eric McCormack, left, and Sean Hayes kiss during a kickoff event in Universal City, California, on Wednesday, August 2. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/18/entertainment/will-and-grace-revival-return-nbc/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The television show is resuming&lt;/a&gt; after an eight-year run that ended in 2006.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
"Will & Grace" co-stars Eric McCormack, left, and Sean Hayes kiss during a kickoff event in Universal City, California, on Wednesday, August 2. The television show is resuming after an eight-year run that ended in 2006.
Hide Caption
11 of 37
Photographers take pictures of a rocket as it carries three men to the International Space Station on Friday, July 28. The rocket was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Photographers take pictures of a rocket as it carries three men to the International Space Station on Friday, July 28. The rocket was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Hide Caption
12 of 37
Defendants are escorted to a courthouse in Ankara, Turkey, on Tuesday, August 1. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/01/europe/turkey-failed-coup-mass-trial/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A mass trial started&lt;/a&gt; for nearly 500 people accused of plotting to overthrow the Turkish government last year. The trial is expected to take more than a month.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Defendants are escorted to a courthouse in Ankara, Turkey, on Tuesday, August 1. A mass trial started for nearly 500 people accused of plotting to overthrow the Turkish government last year. The trial is expected to take more than a month.
Hide Caption
13 of 37
Supporters of Rwandan President Paul Kagame carry a large photograph of him during a campaign rally in Kigali, Rwanda, on Wednesday, August 2.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Supporters of Rwandan President Paul Kagame carry a large photograph of him during a campaign rally in Kigali, Rwanda, on Wednesday, August 2.
Hide Caption
14 of 37
A man cools off in a fountain in Eugene, Oregon, as temperatures climbed into triple digits on Wednesday, August 2. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/03/us/pacific-northwest-heat-seattle-portland/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;In the Pacific Northwest,&lt;/a&gt; some 15 million people are under excessive heat warnings and advisories.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A man cools off in a fountain in Eugene, Oregon, as temperatures climbed into triple digits on Wednesday, August 2. In the Pacific Northwest, some 15 million people are under excessive heat warnings and advisories.
Hide Caption
15 of 37
Tourists play chess at a water park in Chongqing, China, on Wednesday, August 2. The city&#39;s meteorological observatory had issued a red alert for high temperatures.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Tourists play chess at a water park in Chongqing, China, on Wednesday, August 2. The city's meteorological observatory had issued a red alert for high temperatures.
Hide Caption
16 of 37
A paratrooper in Minsk, Belarus, breaks a block with his head during celebrations for Paratroopers&#39; Day, a military holiday held annually on Wednesday, August 2.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A paratrooper in Minsk, Belarus, breaks a block with his head during celebrations for Paratroopers' Day, a military holiday held annually on Wednesday, August 2.
Hide Caption
17 of 37
Zebras line up at a zoo in Augsburg, Germany, on Wednesday, August 2.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Zebras line up at a zoo in Augsburg, Germany, on Wednesday, August 2.
Hide Caption
18 of 37
A boy wears the jersey of soccer star Neymar as he walks past a new Barcelona poster -- sans Neymar -- being put up outside the Spanish club&#39;s Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday, August 2. After telling Barcelona he wanted to leave the club, Neymar is now heading to play at Paris Saint-Germain. PSG activated the Brazilian&#39;s $263 million buyout clause, which is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/03/football/neymar-barcelona-psg-transfer/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a world-record fee&lt;/a&gt; for a player transfer. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/02/football/gallery/neymar-career/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Neymar&#39;s career, in photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A boy wears the jersey of soccer star Neymar as he walks past a new Barcelona poster -- sans Neymar -- being put up outside the Spanish club's Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday, August 2. After telling Barcelona he wanted to leave the club, Neymar is now heading to play at Paris Saint-Germain. PSG activated the Brazilian's $263 million buyout clause, which is a world-record fee for a player transfer. Neymar's career, in photos
Hide Caption
19 of 37
A participant of the Splashdiving World Championships jumps into a pool in Sindelfingen, Germany, on Sunday, July 30. Competitors leap from a platform and land on their buttocks as they try to make the biggest splash possible.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A participant of the Splashdiving World Championships jumps into a pool in Sindelfingen, Germany, on Sunday, July 30. Competitors leap from a platform and land on their buttocks as they try to make the biggest splash possible.
Hide Caption
20 of 37
Stephen Miller, President Trump&#39;s senior policy adviser, speaks at the daily White House press briefing on Wednesday, August 2. During the briefing, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/02/politics/emma-lazarus-poem-statue-of-liberty/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Miller clashed with Jim Acosta,&lt;/a&gt; CNN&#39;s senior White House correspondent, over Trump&#39;s support for a new skills-based immigration proposal.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Stephen Miller, President Trump's senior policy adviser, speaks at the daily White House press briefing on Wednesday, August 2. During the briefing, Miller clashed with Jim Acosta, CNN's senior White House correspondent, over Trump's support for a new skills-based immigration proposal.
Hide Caption
21 of 37
People inspect the site of a bombing in Herat, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, August 1. A pair of suicide bombers &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/01/asia/afghanistan-blast/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;killed at least 29 people at a Shiite mosque,&lt;/a&gt; a provincial spokesman said. ISIS took responsibility for the attack, which happened during evening prayers.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
People inspect the site of a bombing in Herat, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, August 1. A pair of suicide bombers killed at least 29 people at a Shiite mosque, a provincial spokesman said. ISIS took responsibility for the attack, which happened during evening prayers.
Hide Caption
22 of 37
An injured white stork receives medical attention at a bird rescue station in Malyi, Hungary, on Tuesday, August 1.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
An injured white stork receives medical attention at a bird rescue station in Malyi, Hungary, on Tuesday, August 1.
Hide Caption
23 of 37
This long-exposure photo, taken in Karo, Indonesia, shows lava spilling from the Mount Sinabung volcano on Wednesday, August 2. Mount Sinabung is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
This long-exposure photo, taken in Karo, Indonesia, shows lava spilling from the Mount Sinabung volcano on Wednesday, August 2. Mount Sinabung is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia.
Hide Caption
24 of 37
Pedestrians make their way through flooded streets in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami on Tuesday, August 1. Tropical Storm Emily &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/02/us/miami-severe-flooding/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;brought heavy rains to the region.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Pedestrians make their way through flooded streets in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami on Tuesday, August 1. Tropical Storm Emily brought heavy rains to the region.
Hide Caption
25 of 37
A model poses for a photo during the World Bodypainting Festival, which started Friday, July 28, in Klagenfurt, Austria.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A model poses for a photo during the World Bodypainting Festival, which started Friday, July 28, in Klagenfurt, Austria.
Hide Caption
26 of 37
Emergency workers respond to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/02/us/minneapolis-school-building-collapse-fire/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a natural-gas explosion&lt;/a&gt; at Minnehaha Academy, a school in Minneapolis, on Wednesday, August 2. Two people were killed and nine were injured in the blast, which is under investigation.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Emergency workers respond to a natural-gas explosion at Minnehaha Academy, a school in Minneapolis, on Wednesday, August 2. Two people were killed and nine were injured in the blast, which is under investigation.
Hide Caption
27 of 37
People attend a prayer rally in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, July 30. Thousands were praying for peaceful elections ahead of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/02/africa/kenya-election-guide/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the presidential vote&lt;/a&gt; on August 8.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
People attend a prayer rally in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, July 30. Thousands were praying for peaceful elections ahead of the presidential vote on August 8.
Hide Caption
28 of 37
Onions are dumped near Bhopal, India, on Monday, July 31. Onion farmers in the country are facing a glut of produce and declining prices, leading the government to offer bailout deals.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Onions are dumped near Bhopal, India, on Monday, July 31. Onion farmers in the country are facing a glut of produce and declining prices, leading the government to offer bailout deals.
Hide Caption
29 of 37
Young Hindu priests in Kathmandu, Nepal, take a holy bath together as part of a ritual for Janai Purnima, or the Sacred Thread Festival, on Friday, July 28.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Young Hindu priests in Kathmandu, Nepal, take a holy bath together as part of a ritual for Janai Purnima, or the Sacred Thread Festival, on Friday, July 28.
Hide Caption
30 of 37
A young ultra-Orthodox Jew is reflected by a glass panel as female Jewish worshippers pray next to the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Tuesday, August 1. It was Tisha B&#39;Av, a day of fasting and lament.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A young ultra-Orthodox Jew is reflected by a glass panel as female Jewish worshippers pray next to the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Tuesday, August 1. It was Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament.
Hide Caption
31 of 37
The Izmaylovo Kremlin, an amusement center in Moscow, is reflected off a lake on Sunday, July 30.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
The Izmaylovo Kremlin, an amusement center in Moscow, is reflected off a lake on Sunday, July 30.
Hide Caption
32 of 37
A young dancer does an exercise in Shucheng County, China, on Wednesday, August 2.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A young dancer does an exercise in Shucheng County, China, on Wednesday, August 2.
Hide Caption
33 of 37
Aaron Howe cooks in a dark kitchen at the Island Convenience Store in Rodanthe, North Carolina, on Friday, July 28. Thousands of tourists on Ocracoke and Hatteras islands were ordered to pack up and evacuate the area after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/28/us/nc-outer-banks-power-outages/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a major power outage&lt;/a&gt; the day before.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Aaron Howe cooks in a dark kitchen at the Island Convenience Store in Rodanthe, North Carolina, on Friday, July 28. Thousands of tourists on Ocracoke and Hatteras islands were ordered to pack up and evacuate the area after a major power outage the day before.
Hide Caption
34 of 37
A relative of Kashmiri civilian Firdous Ahmed cries during his funeral in Begum Bagh, a village south of Srinagar, India, on Tuesday, August 1. Ahmed was killed during&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/02/asia/protests-indian-administered-kashmir/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; violent protests&lt;/a&gt; that erupted over the killing of a militant leader in Indian-administered Kashmir.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
A relative of Kashmiri civilian Firdous Ahmed cries during his funeral in Begum Bagh, a village south of Srinagar, India, on Tuesday, August 1. Ahmed was killed during violent protests that erupted over the killing of a militant leader in Indian-administered Kashmir.
Hide Caption
35 of 37
Activists celebrate Friday, July 28, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/28/asia/nawaz-sharif-disqualified-from-office/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pakistan&#39;s Supreme Court ruled&lt;/a&gt; that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had been dishonest to Parliament and to the judicial system and was no longer fit for office. He resigned shortly after the ruling.
Photos: The week in 37 photos
Activists celebrate Friday, July 28, after Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had been dishonest to Parliament and to the judicial system and was no longer fit for office. He resigned shortly after the ruling.
Hide Caption
36 of 37
NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik photographed Super Typhoon Noru from the International Space Station on Tuesday, August 1. He shared images of the massive storm on social media. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/27/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0728/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 26 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 37 photos
NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik photographed Super Typhoon Noru from the International Space Station on Tuesday, August 1. He shared images of the massive storm on social media. See last week in 26 photos
Hide Caption
37 of 37
01 week in photos 0804 RESTRICTED02 week in photos 0804 RESTRICTED03 week in photos 0804 (black bars)04 week in photos 080405 week in photos 080406 week in photos 0804 RESTRICTED07 week in photos 080408 week in photos 080409 week in photos 080410 week in photos 0804 RESTRICTED11 week in photos 08084 RESTRICTED12 week in photos 08084 RESTRICTED13 week in photos 08084 RESTRICTED15 week in photos 0808414 week in photos 0808416 week in photos 08084 RESTRICTED17 week in photos 08084 RESTRICTED18 week in photos 0808417 Neymar life and career gal 19 week in photos 080420 week in photos 0808421 week in photos 0804 RESTRICTED22 week in photos 0804 RESTRICTED23 week in photos 0804 RESTRICTED24 week in photos 080425 week in photos 0804 RESTRICTED26 week in photos 080427 week in photos 0804 RESTRICTED28 week in photos 0804 RESTRICTED29 week in photos 0804 RESTRICTED30 week in photos 0804 RESTRICTED31 week in photos 080432 week in photos 0804 RESTRICTED33 week in photos 080435 week in photos 080434 week in photos 080436 week in photos 0804
Take a look at 37 photos of the week from July 28 to August 3.