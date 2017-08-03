The week in 37 photos

Lightning illuminates the sky over a wind farm in the German district of Oder-Spree on Tuesday, August 1.
A secretary bird rolls its eyes back and squawks at a wildlife sanctuary in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, August 2. The World of Birds Wildlife Sanctuary is the largest bird park in Africa.
Photographers take pictures of a rocket as it carries three men to the International Space Station on Friday, July 28. The rocket was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Supporters of Rwandan President Paul Kagame carry a large photograph of him during a campaign rally in Kigali, Rwanda, on Wednesday, August 2.
Tourists play chess at a water park in Chongqing, China, on Wednesday, August 2. The city's meteorological observatory had issued a red alert for high temperatures.
A paratrooper in Minsk, Belarus, breaks a block with his head during celebrations for Paratroopers' Day, a military holiday held annually on Wednesday, August 2.
Zebras line up at a zoo in Augsburg, Germany, on Wednesday, August 2.
A participant of the Splashdiving World Championships jumps into a pool in Sindelfingen, Germany, on Sunday, July 30. Competitors leap from a platform and land on their buttocks as they try to make the biggest splash possible.
An injured white stork receives medical attention at a bird rescue station in Malyi, Hungary, on Tuesday, August 1.
This long-exposure photo, taken in Karo, Indonesia, shows lava spilling from the Mount Sinabung volcano on Wednesday, August 2. Mount Sinabung is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia.
A model poses for a photo during the World Bodypainting Festival, which started Friday, July 28, in Klagenfurt, Austria.
Onions are dumped near Bhopal, India, on Monday, July 31. Onion farmers in the country are facing a glut of produce and declining prices, leading the government to offer bailout deals.
Young Hindu priests in Kathmandu, Nepal, take a holy bath together as part of a ritual for Janai Purnima, or the Sacred Thread Festival, on Friday, July 28.
A young ultra-Orthodox Jew is reflected by a glass panel as female Jewish worshippers pray next to the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Tuesday, August 1. It was Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament.
The Izmaylovo Kremlin, an amusement center in Moscow, is reflected off a lake on Sunday, July 30.
A young dancer does an exercise in Shucheng County, China, on Wednesday, August 2.