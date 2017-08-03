Q&A: How are police cars modified?

Story highlights Radios, lights, backseats are modified after Ford delivers cars

Ford: Unsealed wiring holes allow monoxide inside cabin

(CNN) A growing list of police departments across the United States are pulling parts or even entire fleets of Ford police vehicles over carbon monoxide concerns.

Problems had plagued the police version of the Ford's Explorer SUV for months with officers getting sick and lawsuits being filed.

The car maker has said that regular Explorer drivers "have no reason to be concerned," but complaints from first responders continue piling up.

Why are only police vehicles affected?

The vehicles are not street-ready when they leave Ford's factory. It's up to each police department to personalize them and add law enforcement equipment.

