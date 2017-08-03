Power restored to North Carolina's Outer Banks, evacuation lifted

Story highlights Officials restore power to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands

The mandatory evacuation will be lifted at 12 p.m. on Friday

(CNN) There's a light at the end of the tunnel for some residents in North Carolina's Outer Banks -- literally.

A weeklong power outage came to an end on Thursday, when officials restored power for the thousands of residents on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

A new overhead transmission line is bringing electricity from the mainland to the islands, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

A mandatory evacuation for visitors on the islands, which was issued as a result of the power outage, will be lifted at noon on Friday, according to the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative

The company said Thursday that power had been restored to the entirety of Hatteras and Ocracoke. The islands had been operating on generator power and were ordered to conserve electricity for a week.

