Northwestern professor wanted in stabbing death

Story highlights A 30-year-old man was found slain July 27 in a Chicago apartment

One suspect is a professor at Northwestern University; the other is from the UK

(CNN) An associate professor at Northwestern University and an employee of England's University of Oxford are wanted in the killing of a 30-year-old man found inside the professor's Chicago apartment.

Chicago police issued first-degree murder arrest warrants on Wednesday for Wyndham Lathem, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern University, and Andrew Warren, who works for Oxford.

Police told CNN they could not elaborate on any possible relationship between the victim and the two suspects.

Lathem, 42, and Warren, 56, are suspected of stabbing 30-year-old Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, a Chicago-area cosmetologist, inside Lathem's Grand Plaza Apartment in the River North Neighborhood, police said.

Police on Thursday told CNN they believe the suspects have fled the area.

