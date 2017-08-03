Think your tweets are out of this world? NASA wants you to prove it

Story highlights NASA collects messages with #MessageToVoyager

The winning message will be beamed into space on September 5

US (CNN) NASA is making it easy to send your most profound thought into the universe. But it better be really good.

Since August 1, NASA has been collecting tweets, posts, and pictures containing the hashtag #MessageToVoyager.

The space agency will pick one and beam it up to the Voyager, the farthest human-made object in the universe.

It's all in celebration of the explorer's 40th year in space.

"Our planet may be long gone and the [Voyager] will still be traveling through space and our galaxy," Suzy Dodd, the project manager to the Voyager Interstellar Mission, told CNN.

Read More