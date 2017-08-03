Chicago police shooting probe re-opened

Story highlights Nineteen-year-old Roshad McIntosh died in a 2014 police shooting

An independent review authority report produced no action against officers

(CNN) Roshad McIntosh was 19 years old when he was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in August, 2014.

An investigation of his death by Chicago's Independent Police Review Authority (IPRA) found his shooting to be justified or "within policy," and the case was closed by the agency in October, 2015. The review authority did not recommend any disciplinary action against any officer involved and the Cook County State Attorney did not file criminal charges.

As described in the IPRA report filed at the conclusion of its original investigation, the August 24 shooting was straightforward. According to the report, an officer received a tip from an informant about two men with guns in the 2800 block of Chicago's West Polk Street.

When police arrived on the scene about a dozen black men were hanging out on the sidewalk. As officers attempted to conduct interviews, McIntosh ran to the back of a house through a gangway. An officer said that once on the back porch of the house McIntosh pointed a gun at him. The officer fired three shots, killing McIntosh.

Cynthia Lane keeps this prayer and photo of her son Roshad McIntosh in her living room.

But that outcome never satisfied McIntosh's mother, Cynthia Lane. In between working full-time and babysitting her son's five-year-old boy, who she calls Baby Roshad, she tried investigating the case on her own.

