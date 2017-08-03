Chicago police shooting probe re-opened

Story highlights
(CNN)Roshad McIntosh was 19 years old when he was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in August, 2014.
An investigation of his death by Chicago's Independent Police Review Authority (IPRA) found his shooting to be justified or "within policy," and the case was closed by the agency in October, 2015. The review authority did not recommend any disciplinary action against any officer involved and the Cook County State Attorney did not file criminal charges.
As described in the IPRA report filed at the conclusion of its original investigation, the August 24 shooting was straightforward. According to the report, an officer received a tip from an informant about two men with guns in the 2800 block of Chicago's West Polk Street.
When police arrived on the scene about a dozen black men were hanging out on the sidewalk. As officers attempted to conduct interviews, McIntosh ran to the back of a house through a gangway. An officer said that once on the back porch of the house McIntosh pointed a gun at him. The officer fired three shots, killing McIntosh.
But that outcome never satisfied McIntosh's mother, Cynthia Lane. In between working full-time and babysitting her son's five-year-old boy, who she calls Baby Roshad, she tried investigating the case on her own.
CNN followed Lane's quest to find answers for her son's death as she requested her son's hospital records from the day of the shooting and obtained paramedic's reports. Lane, through her attorney Andrew M. Stroth, sent the IPRA a letter on July 20 asking for her son's case to be re-opened.
'Sufficient reason' to re-open case
Wednesday, IPRA replied, informing her that the agency had re-opened the investigation into her son's shooting and asking her attorneys to provide any new information or evidence related to the incident.
"We will cooperate with City attorneys and IPRA to make sure a comprehensive and transparent investigation is done on this case to find out the truth about what happened to Roshad. The re-opening of this investigation is an important step in the right direction," Stroth said.
In a statement to CNN, IPRA's Deputy Chief and Public Information Officer Mia Sissac said, "After a thorough review of the investigative file, we found sufficient reason to re-open the case for further investigation."
IPRA went on to say that re-opening a case does not mean the findings will change; but that the case will be fully investigated based on the policies currently in place. It's unclear how long the new investigation will take. Sissac said "the agency will move with expediency" and will "take the time necessary to make sure the investigation is complete and thorough."
Victim's mother 'overwhelmed'
Lane was brought to tears when she learned about the re-opening of the investigation into her son's death. "IPRA is willing to re-open the case, take a second look at Roshad's case," Lane said. "I'm overwhelmed."
McIntosh liked playing basketball and making people laugh, especially his mother, Lane said. He was a joker who would make fun of his own dance moves to see his mother smile. It's those little things, Lane says, that she remembers and misses most.
Lane has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Chicago, which is pending in federal court. The city did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.
IPRA's investigation is administrative. As for any possible criminal investigation, the Cook County State Attorney's office emailed CNN saying that if IPRA's re-opened investigation "produces material new evidence," the office will re-evaluate and determine if "potential criminal charges" should be filed.