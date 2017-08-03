'Charlotte's Web' and 'Pet Sematary' fans should home shop in Maine

Story highlights For $3.7 million, you can have a home and "some pig" at "Charlotte's Web" farm

Or if you'd rather have a "Pet Sematary," the house is for sale for $200,000

(CNN) It's a "reader's" market in Maine, with two homes that inspired famous novels for sale.

If you went to elementary school, chances are you've read "Charlotte's Web," by E.B. White.

You can now own a piece of the story for $3.7 million.

Mary Gallant, 80, and her husband, Robert Gallant, 88, are selling the Brooklin, Maine, farm that was the inspiration for the farm in the beloved story about a spider who befriends a pig named Wilbur.

"This is a two-story home and it's time for us to settle in one spot," Mary Gallant said.

