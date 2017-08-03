NTSB data: Air Canada plane barely missed taxiing airliner

Story highlights A plane mistakenly tried to land on a taxiway at San Francisco's airport in July

NTSB data shows the plane was only 59 feet off the ground at its lowest point

(CNN) An Air Canada Airbus 320 attempting to land last month in San Francisco very narrowly avoided hitting another plane, data released Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board shows.

As it approached San Francisco International Airport to land on July 7, Air Canada Flight 759 mistakenly lined up with a taxiway where four planes were waiting, instead of a runway. The captain of the Airbus A320 aborted the landing. Air Canada did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

At its lowest point, the Air Canada plane was 59 feet above the ground, the NTSB data says, barely higher than the height of the typical airliner's tail.

The Air Canada plane flew over the first plane, a Boeing 787, in the taxi queue. The second airliner on the taxiway -- an Airbus 340 -- had switched on its landing lights, apparently to make itself visible to the inbound jet.

As Flight 759 passed over the first airliner, the Air Canada crew used thrusters to get the plane to climb. At that point, it was just 85 feet above the ground. It dipped to 59 feet before climbing.

Read More