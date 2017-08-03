Story highlights Wladimir Klitschko retires from boxing

(CNN) Legendary heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko has called time on his illustrious career after 21 years in the ring.

The Ukrainian won 64 of his 69 fights and famously retained his IBF heavyweight title for over nine years — the second-longest reign of all time behind Joe Louis.

His retirement, announced Wednesday in a video on his website, ends talk of a highly-anticipated rematch with Britain's Anthony Joshua who defeated Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April.

"As an amateur and a professional boxer, I have achieved everything I dreamed of," said Klitschko. "Now I want to start my second career after sports."

"I would have never imagined that I would have such a long and incredibly successful boxing career."

